New Mexico COVID-19 update: 94 new cases, totaling 203,823 - 060921

Five additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 94 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

29 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Colfax County

2 new cases in Curry County

8 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

1 new case in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

11 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Three recent deaths:

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Two* deaths >30 days:

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,292.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Jun. 9 are:

87507 - 9

87410 - 7

87121 - 6

87031 - 3

87059 - 3

87104 - 3

87105 - 3

87532 - 3

88203 - 3

88220 - 3

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included fourteen cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Catron County, one in Colfax County, two in Eddy County, one in Lea County, two in Luna County, two in Rio Arriba County, four in San Juan County); three cases that were not lab confirmed (two in Bernalillo County, one in Cibola County); and one in Luna County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 203,823 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 58,678

Catron County: 95

Chaves County: 9,039

Cibola County: 2,893

Colfax County: 793

Curry County: 5,262

De Baca County: 172

Doña Ana County: 24,953

Eddy County: 6,905

Grant County: 1,735

Guadalupe County: 446

Harding County: 12

Hidalgo County: 364

Lea County: 8,371

Lincoln County: 1,756

Los Alamos County: 532

Luna County: 3,360

McKinley County: 12,354

Mora County: 173

Otero County: 4,033

Quay County: 520

Rio Arriba County: 3,712

Roosevelt County: 2,017

Sandoval County: 12,166

San Juan County: 15,556

San Miguel County: 1,384

Santa Fe County: 10,501

Sierra County: 780

Socorro County: 1,323

Taos County: 1,690

Torrance County: 863

Union County: 258

Valencia County: 6,844

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 445

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 447

Otero County Processing Center: 248

Torrance County Detention Facility: 157

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 253

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 231

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 100 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 191,358 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Portales

Genesis Rio Rancho Center

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Homes with a Heart Assisted Living - Raven House in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Hills Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences

Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Community in Albuquerque

Sunset Vista Senior Living Center in Silver City

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.