New Mexico COVID-19 update: 94 new cases, totaling 203,823 - 060921
Five additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 94 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
29 new cases in Bernalillo County
4 new cases in Chaves County
1 new case in Colfax County
2 new cases in Curry County
8 new cases in Doña Ana County
3 new cases in Eddy County
1 new case in Guadalupe County
2 new cases in Lea County
1 new case in Lincoln County
1 new case in Luna County
1 new case in McKinley County
4 new cases in Otero County
4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
1 new case in Roosevelt County
4 new cases in Sandoval County
9 new cases in San Juan County
1 new case in San Miguel County
11 new cases in Santa Fe County
2 new cases in Taos County
5 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Wednesday reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Three recent deaths:
A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Two* deaths >30 days:
A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 40s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,292.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Jun. 9 are:
87507 - 9
87410 - 7
87121 - 6
87031 - 3
87059 - 3
87104 - 3
87105 - 3
87532 - 3
88203 - 3
88220 - 3
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.
Previously reported numbers included fourteen cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Catron County, one in Colfax County, two in Eddy County, one in Lea County, two in Luna County, two in Rio Arriba County, four in San Juan County); three cases that were not lab confirmed (two in Bernalillo County, one in Cibola County); and one in Luna County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 203,823 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 58,678
Catron County: 95
Chaves County: 9,039
Cibola County: 2,893
Colfax County: 793
Curry County: 5,262
De Baca County: 172
Doña Ana County: 24,953
Eddy County: 6,905
Grant County: 1,735
Guadalupe County: 446
Harding County: 12
Hidalgo County: 364
Lea County: 8,371
Lincoln County: 1,756
Los Alamos County: 532
Luna County: 3,360
McKinley County: 12,354
Mora County: 173
Otero County: 4,033
Quay County: 520
Rio Arriba County: 3,712
Roosevelt County: 2,017
Sandoval County: 12,166
San Juan County: 15,556
San Miguel County: 1,384
Santa Fe County: 10,501
Sierra County: 780
Socorro County: 1,323
Taos County: 1,690
Torrance County: 863
Union County: 258
Valencia County: 6,844
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 445
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 447
Otero County Processing Center: 248
Torrance County Detention Facility: 157
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 253
Lea County Correctional Facility: 762
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128
Otero County Prison Facility: 473
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219
Roswell Correctional Center: 229
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 231
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75
As of today, there are 100 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 191,358 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
BeeHive Homes Clovis
BeeHive Homes Farmington
BeeHive Homes Portales
Genesis Rio Rancho Center
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Homes with a Heart Assisted Living - Raven House in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
Sierra Hills Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences
Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos
Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Community in Albuquerque
Sunset Vista Senior Living Center in Silver City
The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.