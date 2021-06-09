Summer Safety Day event held at Gough Park 060521

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

Summer Safety Day 060521 Summer Safety Day 060521 Darren and Dora, the D.A.R.E. lions, on either side of Lillian and Conor Galloway

Summer Safety Day 060521 Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department with their newest truck, which has on 2,000 miles on it. From left are Mike Rains, Buck Burns, Emma Humphrey, Chief Ed Downard and Doug Hammen.

Summer Safety Day 060521 Grant County Sheriff's Department Deputy Robert Carrasco and Det. Jason Jordan stand in front of the Crime Scene Unit.

Summer Safety Day 060521 Representing the Silver City office of the Department of Health are Susan Garrison, Danielle Diaz, Margaret Diaz and Cindy Hooten.

Summer Safety Day 060521 National Guardsman Josh Ortiz prepares a Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Summer Safety Day 060521 Ortiz gives Joseph Gomez the vaccine.

Summer Safety Day 060521 The jab up close

Summer Safety Day 060521 From left are Spec. Angelica Vargas, Spec. Axel Sisbarro, Spec. Robert Esslinger, Staff Sgt. Jason Rice, Sgt. Matthew Nesbit and Maj. Paul Shamberger.

Summer Safety Day 060521 Representing Silver Health Care were Robert Burchfield, Candice Ortiz and Amber Rose-King.

Summer Safety Day 060521 Marilyn Alcorn at the Grant County Community Health Council table.

Summer Safety Day 060521 With Gila Regional Medical Center EMS unit are Tony Burrola, Zeke Sifuentes and Alex Tucker.

Summer Safety Day 060521 Members of the Silver City Fire Department in front is Sparky and from left in the back are Ryan Griffith, Jerry O'Neal, Skyler Giveron, Aaron Seavers, Chief Milo Lambert and Colton Allen

Summer Safety Day 060521 Jeff Fell, assistant fire chief, emergency manager and organizer of the event was all over the place.

Summer Safety Day 060521 At the Native Air table were Anthony Murillo and Kimberly Barragan Holding Olivia Tucker.

Summer Safety Day 060521 Representing WNMU Early Childhood was Administrative Coordinator Charlene Gomez holding her granddaughter Aliyah Barrios.

Summer Safety Day 060521 Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner visited the event.

Summer Safety Day 060521 Jenny Shurtz, R.N., in front of an HMS van.

Summer Safety Day 060521 From HMS family support are Jesus Perez and Marisol Delgado.

Quite a few organizations took part in the event. The National Guard was there, giving vaccines, at the request of the Silver City office of the Department of Health. As of 11:30 a.m. 22 vaccines had been given to people arriving for them. Vaccines available included the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine, and the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which require two shots. A later report said that a total of 45 people had received shots.

Other organizations taking part in the event and handing out information included Hidalgo Medical Services with two booths, Grant County Sheriff’s Office with their DARE program, Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department handing out wildland safety material, Western New Mexico University with their early childhood program, Silver City Fire Department giving away fire helmets to kids, Native Air helicopter ambulance service, Gila Regional Medical Center EMS services, Grant County Community Health Council and Silver Health Care.

This week was the last regularly scheduled Wednesday drive-in shot clinic. Hidalgo Medical Services will continue to have testing and vaccines, by appointment or simply show up at the facility on Pope Street.