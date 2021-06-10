New Mexico COVID-19 update: 103 new cases, totaling 203,919 - 061021

Three additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 103 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

20 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

2 new cases in Curry County

14 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

2 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Thursday reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Two recent deaths:

A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One* death >30 days:

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,295.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Jun. 10 are:

88310 - 7

87507 - 5

87120 - 4

88012 - 4

87114 - 3

87121 - 3

87537 - 3

88011 - 3

88435 - 3

87002 - 2

Daily case counts, and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Chaves County, one in Dona Ana County, one in McKinley County, one in Valencia County); three cases have been determined to be out-of-state residents (one in Curry County, one in McKinley County, one in San Juan County) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 203,919 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 58,698

Catron County: 95

Chaves County: 9,041

Cibola County: 2,894

Colfax County: 795

Curry County: 5,263

De Baca County: 172

Doña Ana County: 24,966

Eddy County: 6,908

Grant County: 1,738

Guadalupe County: 449

Harding County: 12

Hidalgo County: 365

Lea County: 8,373

Lincoln County: 1,760

Los Alamos County: 532

Luna County: 3,361

McKinley County: 12,354

Mora County: 173

Otero County: 4,042

Quay County: 520

Rio Arriba County: 3,719

Roosevelt County: 2,017

Sandoval County: 12,169

San Juan County: 15,560

San Miguel County: 1,384

Santa Fe County: 10,511

Sierra County: 781

Socorro County: 1,323

Taos County: 1,692

Torrance County: 866

Union County: 258

Valencia County: 6,845

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 445

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 447

Otero County Processing Center: 248

Torrance County Detention Facility: 157

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 253

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 231

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 100 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 191,490 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

The Aristocrat Assisted Living in Alamogordo

Beehive Homes Clovis

Beehive Homes Farmington

Beehive Homes Portales

Genesis Rio Rancho Center

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Homes with a Heart Assisted Living – Raven House in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Hills Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences

Sombrillo Nursing & Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sunset Vista in Silver City

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.