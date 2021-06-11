One Vehicle Fatal Rollover Crash on State Road 9 in Luna County
Luna County, NM – On June 10, 2021, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a one vehicle fatal rollover crash on State Road 9, near mile post 98, east of Columbus, NM. The initial investigation indicated a 2016 Toyota Tacoma pickup, driven by a 59-year-old female from Oklahoma was traveling west on State Road 9. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota left the roadway and rolled. The driver sustained unknown injuries. She was transported by air to the University Medical Hospital in El Paso, Texas.
There were two passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash, a 16-year-old male from Mexico and Maria I. Segovia De Talamantes (63) of Oklahoma. Talamantes sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. The 16-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained unknown injuries and was transported by air to the University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas.
Fatigue appears to be a factor in the crash and seatbelts were only properly utilized by the driver and Talamantes. Alcohol was not a factor. For the privacy, the name of the driver and 16-year-old passenger will not be released by State Police. This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.