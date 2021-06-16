Grant County Commission hears county reports at work session 060821, part 6

[Editor's Note: This is part 6 of a multi-article series on the Grant County Commission work session of June 8, 2021. This article covers county reports at the work session.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

After presentations and discussions at the work session on June 8, 2021, Grant County commissioners heard county reports.

The first to give a report was Community Development and Planning Director Priscilla Shoup. She noted that the plan for Bandoni Drive had been completed. "We will go out for bid on June 28, and the bid opening is set for July 16. We anticipate job completion at the end of the year."

On the Bataan Park Memorial project, Shoup said she had met with Donnie Turner and architect Mark Richard. "We contracted with Mr. Richard to come up with a plan."

The Truck ByPass Road project is 30 percent design complete and "we anticipate 90 percent complete by September. The Little Walnut Road environmental study is being reviewed by the Forest Service."

Shoup said the Ridge Road project should be at 30 percent design in the next week or so. "I applied for construction phase funding for two projects. For Truck ByPass we are asking for $3.495 million, with a 5 percent match of $174,000. For Fleming Tank, the application is for $688,000, with a 5 percent match of $34,000."

She said the trails and outdoor recreation master plan partners are continuing monthly meetings. "My staff Daniel and Ray have been monitoring the trail counters and gathering the data. We will move the counters next week to our Tier 2 locations to gather new data. We also have an intern who will sit out there for a couple of hours and talk to hikers and bikers, see where they're from and what activities are happening. He will go out with staff. He's really excited to do that. There's a website coming, which will have a survey, so people can let us know what they want. I'll get the information to you as soon as it's live."

Shoup said two Colonias requests were recommended for approval and should be approved by the end of the month for Arenas Valley Road and North Hurley Phase 3 projects.

She has met with Priscilla Lucero, Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments executive director, and Martyn Pearson and Bridgette Johns of the Southwest New Mexico Arts, Cultural and Tourism on a proposed extension of the safety corridor [between Bayard and Santa Clara] to extend to Hurley and to Silver City. "We got some estimates, and we may go for capital outlay. We also made an MOU with Western New Mexico University for a community development specialist. It will enhance their business plan, marketing plan and feasibility plan services."

The next report came from General Services Director Randy Villa. "I'll talk about the airport first. The grant for hangar design is in hand, and the airport action plan is in its final stages. We will have an FAA inspection June 21, 22, 23 to inspect every aspect of the airport. I don't think we've had any major infractions, just some minor ones. In May 2020, we sold about 2700 gallons of fuel sold, not counting Advanced Air, for a net $11,000. This May 2021, we sold 20,500 for a net $89,000. It's picking up. With the fires, we've been getting larger aircraft."

He gave his condolences to the smokejumper who passed away jumping into Hidalgo County for the Eicks Fire. "He was stationed here."

On maintenance, we got some interns for the summer. We are changing all the filters in the air-conditioners. We have a new employee who has been doing a great job with sanitizing."

"We are looking at the Thompson Fire, which is on private land," Villa said. "We are working with State Forestry. I represented along with Gilbert Helton at a public meeting on the Johnson Fire. It's barely in Grant County. We had a small fire near Fierro, but Santa Rita Volunteer Fire Department got on it quickly."

He noted that Corre Caminos would run buses to take people to the rodeo (last weekend). With the DWI Coordinator Cindy Blackman retiring, "we hope to get someone in there quickly."

County Manager Charlene Webb said she had a brief update. "We did a first-round workforce and economic development specialist interviews and will schedule a second round. Most of my report Priscilla (Shoup) covered very well. For the RISE and Stepping Up programs at the Detention Center, the funding will slightly increase. The highlight of this year's program has been the addition of the transportation piece to that program, so we have a dedicated bus route that goes to the Detention Centertwice a day. We try to schedule releases to coincide with the buses. It gets them to town and closer to resources. We did a small contract with SPIN to provide bus services in off hours."

"I want to echo what everyone has said about Cindy," Webb said. "I knew of her long before I ever came to work here. It was an honor to work with you, Cindy. You are known throughout the state as the DWI Lady who knows everything about it and ran a great program. You have earned your retirement."

District 5 Commissioner Harry -Browne asked about the county order on fireworks to coordinate with state lands decisions. "Where are we on that?"

Webb said she and Villa had that conversation that morning. "His exact words were that as dry as it is, he was surprised they hadn't called for restrictions yet."

Browne said it was mysterious that the state had not done it yet.

Webb said she was perplexed.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said the county does have an ordinance that gives authority to the county manager to put restrictions in. "I'm not opposed to her making the decision, but sometimes I wonder if the county commissioners shouldn't make the decision and take the flak."

Browne said the "practicalities, such as having to call a special meeting and time constraints, outweigh that I agree with you."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings asked the manager what she thought about it. "This is an extreme circumstance."

Webb said she would make a phone call. "We are in exceptional drought. It makes sense that Randy tries to coordinate with the other agencies, but I don't know why they haven't done anything yet. I will have a serious conversation with Randy."

