Distressed hiker found

By Roger Lanse

According to Grant County Sheriff's Office and New Mexico Search and Rescue personnel, a GCSO deputy was dispatched to Copper Ridge Vista near MM 32 of Highway 15 on Saturday, June 12, at 9:30 p.m. in reference to a stranded hiker. The reporting party told officials his hiking partner said "he could not make it," the rest of the way to the highway.

Officials told the Beat that a deputy and a New Mexico Game and Fish officer walked to the location provided by the reporting party using GPS coordinates but could not locate the stranded hiker at the location provided. After searching all night, the hiker was finally found near the location given at about 6 a.m., when searchers, earlier, saw his signaling flashlight. A SAR individual brought water to hydrate the hiker and the searchers.

According to the SAR Incident Commander, a U.S. Forest Service helicopter, using a body vest and rope, lifted the hiker to the highway at Copper Ridge Vista, from where an EMS ambulance transported him to Gila Regional Medical Center. Search team members made it out at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday.