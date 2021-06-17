Grant County Commission 060821 and 061021, part 7

[Editor’s Note: This is part 7 of a multi-article series on the Grant County Commission work session of June 8, 2021 and June 10, 2021. This article from the regular meeting covers the recognition of retiree, Judy O'Loughlin.]

Photo and article by Mary Alice Murphy

From left are the Extension Office “crew,” Administrative Assistant Carlie Gatlin, Judy O’Loughlin, new nutritionist Amanda Owens, and 4-H Agent Jessica Swapp-Massengill.

In the review of the Grant County Commission regular meeting agenda for June 10, 2021, the first item was recognition of the retirement of Judy O’Loughlin from the Grant County Extension Office.

At the regular meeting, District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards described the accomplishments of O’Loughlin during her 15 years at the office.

“When I arrived in Silver City almost 17 years ago, the first person I met was Judy O’Loughlin,” Edwards said. “She was vice president at Western Bank, and I was opening a checking account. I remember thinking that if everyone in Silver City was like Judy, I was going to love living here. I’ve worked with Judy on many projects over the years. I’ve always been impressed with her willingness to partner, her get-it-done attitude and her true caring for the community. Her 15 years at the Extension Office have truly made a difference for many people. Nearly 800 women have participated in the three times a week weights class [Strong Women, Strong Bones] that she started in 2009. I have an office in that building and one of the best things about going there is hearing the voices of those women greeting each other, laughing, talking and telling silly jokes. It’s the sound of life and joy coming down the hallway. And for many of the women, it has helped them remain independent as they age. She has also reached 100s of people with diabetes education Kitchen Creations classes, revival of the Master Gardener program, the food safety and food manager classes and so much more, I can’t list it all. But my favorite is the Veggie Derby at the Farmers’ Market. Her husband built this amazing little slide. She and her staff provided baskets of veggies, zucchini, turnips, all kinds of vegetables and we helped the kids make derby cars to send down the slide. And that is the most fun to have on Saturday morning. I’ve also seen what an incredible undertaking it is to get our kids to fairs and all the other 4-H events. When Pete Walden got hurt at the State Fair, it took several years to find the perfect 4-H agent, who is in the audience [Jessica Swapp-Massengill]. Judy was the steady presence who held all of the programs together. Judy asked me to remind everyone that everything they do in the office is science- and evidence-based and to please use this valuable community resource as much as you can. Thank you, Judy, for everything you have done.”

O’Loughlin said she was going to try not to cry, but that she lost it when her crew came in. “I started in 2006, and I’ve had the pleasure to work with several county commissions. I’ve worked with two county managers. I worked with Jon Saari, who was great to us, and Charlene has been wonderful. I worked with the all-female commission. The ones I really wanted to mention are the maintenance crews. They never get any credit. They work in the background. Justin Reese was great with them and now Jason Lockett and Randy Villa. Particularly, I want to mention Robbie and Victor, Rick and Richard and Joe. I also had Patty Altamirano at our office and she was wonderful. I really miss her. Any time I would call, for example, if I needed three stoves hooked up for Kitchen Creations, I would call, and Robbie would be there in 15-20 minutes. Remember when the air-conditioning didn’t work at the fair? The water was off or frozen or whatever, everything we’ve needed done over the years they were always in the background making it work. I’ve had lots of support with Linda Vasquez on the budget and with Randy Hernandez, and with Raul Turrieta, who has been a supporter and served on advisory boards. Alicia and Billy (District 4 Commissioner Billings) have served on boards. Alicia and Charlene have served on my hiring committees. Kevin Hubbs and Taysha [Walter] have been a tremendous help. I appreciate all of you. It’s pretty emotional. [Pointing at Patrick Cohn], he was one of my kids at Snell. He and A.D. Richins. I’m so proud for being from Grant County.”

Next was Swapp-Massengill reading from her script. “Judy has been working at Extension for 15 years, providing education in everything from nutrition to financial literacy. Her signature programs include the Strong Women, Strong Bones weights classes, annual Kitchen Creations diabetes school, chronic pain management, Health You nutrition, master gardener program, as well as her work with 4-H youth. Judy’s tenure during her stint has been nothing short of incredible. She has remained a pillar of strength with the ups and downs of the NMSU extension service through the years. Her program has changed the lives of many of her students for the better. She has been a mentor, a coach, a therapist, tough decision-maker, mom, and Grandpa Judy to my kids. She is a living example of what the 4-H creed stands for. One of her accomplishments that sticks out the most to me was when we had a man coming into the building stealing toilet paper. This was before anyone had ever heard of Covid-19 and the toilet paper shortage that followed. Judy chased the guy down across the parking lot, caught up to him and scolded him using her teacher-mom voice. We haven’t seen the toilet paper caper since. Judy has been incredible to work for. She leaves big shoes to fill. She will be spending time with her kids, her grandkids, her husband John and their handsome dog, Sniper. Thank you for your years of service, Judy.”

This author, a faithful member of and still doing the weights exercises learned in Strong Women, Strong Bones, noted that she was one of the voices coming down the hall. As a result, Judy became one of her best friends. “I think she’ll do well in retirement.”

Cohn asked to speak: “What an honor it is for me to be treasurer here at the county for your retirement. As an 8th-grader at Snell, not knowing what was going on, your being the FSLA and FHA advisor at Snell led to my success at Cobre and to my success where I’m at now. I owe so much gratitude to you and the rest of my educators. I want to wish you well in your retirement. God bless.”

District 2 Commissioner Javier “Harvey” Salas said he has “known Judy, as you progressed through all the careers you’ve had in your life. Once you become someone’s friend, you’re always a friend. And one of your most enduring qualities is that beautiful, wonderful, warm smile you give to everyone to make them feel good. So, enjoy! It’s been a pleasure knowing you.”

Billings said dittoes to everything that had been said. “I thought Judy was overly busy with just the 4-H kids, but I learned a lot this morning about all the other things you’ve accomplished. I know several youths whose self-confidence has been raised due to your confidence in them. I guess I didn’t realize all the other things she has been involved in over the years. You’re still young and energetic. I hope in your retirement, you will stay involved. You’ve been a great figure to the youth, and I can name several young men and young women whose lives you have touched. I’m glad you’re going to be remaining in the community. Thank you.”

“They have touched my life, too,” O’Loughlin said.

Ponce said: “Thank you for everything you’ve done for Grant County. Enjoy retirement and congratulations.”

