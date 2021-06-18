Correction to long-term care facilities data: New Mexico COVID-19 update: 122 new cases, totaling 204,698 - 061821

Six additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 122 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

35 new cases in Bernalillo County

new cases in Catron County [Editor's Note: There may be a correction coming, as the number of cases in Catron County listed below has not changed.]

3 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Curry County

5 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

7 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

16 new cases in Sandoval County

17 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

6 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

The Department of Health on Friday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Three recent deaths:

A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Otero County.

A female in her 70s from Torrance County. The individual had underlying conditions.



Three* deaths >30 days:



A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Los Alamos County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos.

A female in her 70s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,316.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, Jun. 18 are:

87120 - 8

87105 - 5

87124 - 5

87144 - 5

87015 - 4

87031 - 4

87121 - 4

87401 - 4

87420 - 4

88081 - 4

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included one case that was not lab confirmed in Sandoval County -- this has now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 204,698 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 58,892

Catron County: 95

Chaves County: 9,062

Cibola County: 2,899

Colfax County: 799

Curry County: 5,289

De Baca County: 177

Doña Ana County: 25,040

Eddy County: 6,929

Grant County: 1,746

Guadalupe County: 457

Harding County: 13

Hidalgo County: 366

Lea County: 8,399

Lincoln County: 1,763

Los Alamos County: 536

Luna County: 3,374

McKinley County: 12,367

Mora County: 173

Otero County: 4,055

Quay County: 534

Rio Arriba County: 3,746

Roosevelt County: 2,022

Sandoval County: 12,216

San Juan County: 15,653

San Miguel County: 1,393

Santa Fe County: 10,563

Sierra County: 781

Socorro County: 1,325

Taos County: 1,700

Torrance County: 878

Union County: 258

Valencia County: 6,873

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 445

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 447

Otero County Processing Center: 249

Torrance County Detention Facility: 198

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 253

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 231

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 95 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 192,953 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sierra Hills Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences

Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Community in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.