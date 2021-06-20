Grant County Commission 060821 and 061021, part 9

[Editor's Note: This is part 9 and the final of a multi-article series on the Grant County Commission work session of June 8, 2021, and regular meeting on June 10, 2021. This article begins with elected official reports at the June 10, 2021 meeting.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

At the Grant County Commission regular session on June 10, 2021, Sheriff Frank Gomez gave his monthly report. He said he anticipates that accelerated training will be offered at the state level in addition to the required training.

Gomez plans to send two D.A.R.E. officers to training to maintain the department's certification. "The program is evidence-based."

He also noted that his deputies had re-arrested a felon that had been released from state prison. The felon was involved in a Santa Clara shooting.

Gomez noted that the department criminal investigation division (CID)nwas involved in the trials of several serious crimes that are being tried at this time. They include a homicide and a sexual penetration of a minor case.

The department received an increase in domestic violence calls in May.

"The Covid joint committee has merged with the emergency management committee," Gomez said.

"We have seen an increase in criminal activity in the county and in the border area," he said. "We assist the federal authorities when we are called on to do so."

The department applied for funding with the state Corrections Department to replace laptops. "Our current ones are 10 plus years old. The item is on your agenda." He noted that the new system would eliminate the manual record keeping required with the old system, so it will save time and money.

Gomez introduced Sgt. Manuel Maldonado, who recently, due to his crisis intervention training (CIT) became a certified trainer in mental health crisis intervention and crisis negotiation.

Maldonado said he was called in on June 8, 2021, to address a suicidal teen with a knife to the throat. When he arrived, deputies were already on scene. "I immediately introduced myself and tried to communicate. The biggest thing about CIT is to let them know who you are as a person, not as a law enforcement officer. The juvenile would not communicate. I asked to speak on the phone, but she wouldn't communicate. Her mother had the juvenile's phone and we retrieved it. After the juvenile received her phone, she didn't answer. She was on the phone with an absent parent, the father. I finally talked to her about an hour. She enjoys art. We were able to share and built a rapport. She gave me the knife. We got her to the hospital. I followed the ambulance and talked to the doctors. She admitted to putting the knife to her throat ,and the doctors did their evaluation. Crisis intervention works. It takes time, but it's the future of law enforcement."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards thanked Maldonado for his service. "Do you wear your uniform when you answer a call like this?"

Maldonado said he did wear his uniform, but not his vest. "It was my day off. I thought about just going in plain clothes. I do have the D.A.R.E. vehicle, so that's an eye catcher for people. I wasn't in complete uniform to put the situation more at ease."

"I ask because for some your full gear would create a sense of safety, but for others, it might be scary," Edwards laughed.

"I only wear the vest if a gun is involved," Maldonado said.

She thanked Maldonado and the Sheriff's Department for its commitment to CIT.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said hearing stories is helpful. "I also caught what you said about it being the future of law enforcement. Some agencies are partnering with community agencies. Even with your training, would you be interested in that?"

Maldonado said Lt. Mike Burns is working on a grant for that purpose. "We are looking for a social worker and a clinician, who is able to get people to the hospital. Crises are not just for adults, but as in this case, also for juveniles. With CIT, you have to take time with people, even if it's a simple welfare check. We might find out they are depressed We will deal with them over and over. We are working with the Stepping Up Program and other resources."

Browne said he would encourage Lt. Burns to talk to the commissioners about how they can help. "I'm glad we have the Stepping Up program."

Maldonado agreed. "Everything comes down to money."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he agreed that the steps are the future for law enforcement. "We have people working here on the issue. If we have good people, we don't need the state to create laws. There is money to try to help with mental health issues, but you are taking the initiative to do these things."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas said he believes it is critical that the deputies get this training. "I commend you for taking this step. I was at the hospital with my wife, and I saw an officer bring a person in who was in crisis. If they don't have the training to de-escalate it, it just escalates, so I think this is really important."

Maldonado said the goal of the department is to have everyone on the staff get the training. "We got an estimate on how much it would cost for 40 hours of CIT, but it would be available 365 days a year."

County Manager Charlene Webb said: "This is in my recommendation for use of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds."

Maldonado said the ones who provide the training also provide a whole service of counseling when needed.

"Manny and the officers exemplify the best of law enforcement," Gomez said.

To complete his report, Gomez gave statistics for the HIDTA (High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area), with 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine seized, as well as 3 grams of heroin and 1 ounce of marijuana. The department answered 14 domestic violence calls. "There has been a rise in domestic violence. We also answered three vehicle accidents with injuries, two sexual assaults, five stolen vehicles. We are also continuing with giving driving tests at 13 for the month. We are covering Hurley 100 percent, as they have no officers. We assist Santa Clara when they have no one on duty and we patrol Fort Bayard."

Salas asked how much work load they have to cover Hurley and Santa Clara.

Gomez said it is creating a burden, but deputies are working 12-hour shifts. "My concern is like the Santa Clara shooting, what if we are involved in a critical incident and we receive another call. Mayor Stevens is asking us to take over Hurley. We are in the early stages of discussion. We are one deputy short, and right now Grant County has only one repeater. Within 90 days, we hope to have six repeaters in place. Our goal is to go to districts, to minimize travel, which takes a toll, but we handle it."

Salas asked about the Stonegarden program, in reference to the "mess in Lordsburg with Stonegarden."

Gomez said the department does have oversight on Stonegarden, through a lot of processes and "when we have all the checks and balances it works. I don't foresee any issues like they are having in Hidalgo County."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine sounds like a lot.

Gomez said they were still going through the process of the investigation. "It was seized in Grant County. We also seized fentanyl, 40 pills. One grain of fentanyl can put one in overdose. That's why we carry Narcan. The drugs are still here unfortunately."

Treasurer Patrick Cohn said his reports would be available on the Grant County website for the public to review He reported that as of May 31, his department had collected $1,139,948.52 in taxes. "That comes to 89.78 percent collected for the year. We distributed more than $520,000 to other jurisdictions. The portion to the county is $628,679.47."

He thanked the manager's office for getting the grant for interns. "We have two in the treasurer's office and one in solid waste. We printed out 4.288 delinquent notices for 2018, 2019 and 2020. Last month we sent out courtesy letters to warn them of the penalty, so they can come in and pay without penalty and interest. Once the delinquencies are forwarded to the state, the penalties and interest go to the state. The bill that passed at the special session last year expired on May 10, so now the county can collect the penalty and interest on 2019 taxes."

Salas asked if the report included taxes that are in arrears. "No," Cohn replied. "That is the next report."

Browne asked how the 89.8 percent compares to previous years.

"I hope this answers your question," Cohn said. "With the letters we sent out, we hope to have an overwhelming collection rate. We are seeing some come in and paying 2018. I want to push the statistics above 96 percent for our annual collection rate."

Browne asked if the county is on track to reach the 95-96 percent collection.

"Being optimistic, we are working on getting them to pay the old uncollected taxes," Cohn said.

Salas asked about delinquent taxes that date back to 2011. Cohn replied that they remain uncollected and fall off. To have sales to collect them is up to the state.

Edwards noted that more than $400,000 is uncollected for 2011 taxes. "So, the state has not taken action, If they are collected, do we get part?"

Cohn said the county would get the portion of taxes uncollected, but the state would keep the interest and penalty and a fee.

"So, we have 4.5 million in uncollected taxes since 2011, and the state has taken no action?" Edwards asked.

Webb said that under current state statute, "we can do nothing once the information goes to the state. We have lost that chance to collect, so that's why we do what we can to get it before it goes to the state."

Browne looked back at old reports and found for 2016 in June, the collection rate was 89.9, in 2017, it was 89.2 and in 2018, 89.58, "so, it shows we're on target. It shows also the Covid did not have an effect on tax collection."

"I'm optimistic and the response to the letters has been great," Cohn concluded.

[Editor's Note: At this point in the regular meeting, the commissioners began to address the regular business on the agenda. This section of the report will go back and forth from the review and discussion at the work session to the decisions made at the regular meeting.]

Fiscal Services Director Linda Vasquez, at the work session, gave the financial report. Total expenditures for the month from May 6 to June 3, totaled $2.952,973.01, including two payroll periods for a total of $424,947.18. The list of expenses above $10,000 is shown in the PDF below.

To a question about the $128,000 to APIC Solutions, Webb said the county is replacing the elevator at the County Courthouse.

Commissioners approved the financial report at the regular meeting. They also approved the deletion of obsolete and non-working equipment and a transfer of a no-longer needed 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 from fire management to maintenance.

On the interim county manager search, the timeline was laid out at the work session. Please refer to https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/65656-grant-county-commission-chooses-interim-county-manager-061721 for the results and choice of interim county manager.

Under agreements, commissioners approved at the regular meeting a memorandum of understanding with Western New Mexico University to collaborate with the county by utilization of the WNMU business department on the Economic Development Administration grant for an economic developer. The grant will reimburse WNMU $18,333 annually for services for three years through June 30, 2024.

The next item addressed the work and financial plan between Grant County and USDA Wildlife Services that had no changes from the prior year's agreement.

Browne said, at the work session, that he thought the reporting had greatly improved in detail and with no changes to the contract, he and other commissioners voted to approve the contract at the regular meeting.

At the work session, retiring DWI Coordinator Cindy Blackman thanked commissioners for their recognition earlier in the meeting. "I'm planning to do some birding in Costa Rica and Panama and to play a lot more tennis."

She said the DWI program had been allowed back into schools to give driver's ed classes. "It was a great way to end my career."

On the agreement regarding the DWI grant agreement, she said that she had requested $96,000 and was awarded $90,000. "We will not finish spending all of this year's allocation and will have maybe $70,000 left over. I'm trying to allow the new person coming in to have a cushion. We cut $6,000 from Corre Cantinas last year, so that funding will go back in. We hired a clerk, because we have 70-80 DWIs pending. I'm trying to leave it to the new person to make decisions."

Commissioners at the regular meeting approved the DWI grant agreement.

At the regular meeting, commissioners approved the agreement for pre-trial services officer between Grant County and Stephanie Pulliam for $33,100.

The Enhanced 911 grant for $137,432 between the NM Department of Finance and Administration Local Government Division to Grant County Dispatch was approved at the regular meeting.

Commissioners approved at the regular meeting a subaward agreement between Grant County and the Institute for Intergovernmental Research in the Southwest Border Rural Law Enforcement Assistance Program for $61,250, primarily for equipment, including laptops, docking systems and charging systems, according to Gomez.

Under the agenda item, resolutions, the first addressed the eligibility and intent of the county of Grant to submit an application for Truck Bypass Road to the New Mexico Department of Transportation call for projects.

Commissioners approved authorizing Grant County to submit an application for $3,495,660.60 to do environmental and other studies, planning, design, construction and acquisition of rights of way. It also assures that Grant County will provide the 5 percent match of $174,783.03.

The second was for a similar application by the county to the NMDOT for Fleming Tank Road for an amount of $688,447.03, with a county match of $34,442.35. Commissioners also approved this application.

Community Development and Planning Director Priscilla Shoup explained that the project is shovel-ready and as the road is one-way in and the same way out, if the low water crossing is compromised, emergency services cannot get to anyone.

Webb said: "It should never have happened. I think our planning director will not let that happen again. We will make every effort not to ever let that happen again."

Two resolutions addressed polling places for the 2021 local election. Voter convenience centers will be located at the Bayard Community Center, the Grant County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, San Lorenzo Elementary School, the Grant County Administration Center and the Silver City Woman's Club. Precincts 3 and 4 in Sapillo Creek, 6 in Red Rock, 31 in Hachita and 35 in Mule Creek will receive mail ballots, but those voters may also vote at a VCC.

Commissioners approved the two resolutions.

A resolution adjusting precinct boundaries, was also approved. Clerk Marisa Castrillo explained that due to Precinct 13 having more than 750 voters, the boundaries were adjusted to put more voters into Precinct 39 to even out the numbers. The adjusted boundary takes the area north of Arrowhead Road into Precinct 39, making the new portion of Precinct 39 bounded by Copper Ridge Dr., Grandview Road and Arrowhead Road. She noted that Precinct 39 was a new precinct that only two years ago had had land taken from Precinct 13 to create the precinct.

The next resolution approved by commissioners was to accept the 2020 fiscal year audit. Webb, at the work session, thanked Vasquez and her staff for being receptive to changes. "It's paying attention to detail that has gotten us to an audit with no findings. The auditor is very thorough. I'm proud of our fiscal services department."

Cohn at the work session proposed a change in the Grant County fee schedule. "I'm proposing an increase for a county license to $30. "The last time it was changed was in 2013. All our other fees will not change."

Commissioners approved the increase.

They also approved the list delineating the authority of the interim county manager, which includes caps of $20,000 when approving contracts and professional service agreements, as well as when and with whom the interim county manager must consult on issues.

Procurement Officer Randy Hernandez explained the re-bid for Bataan Memorial Park ADA Improvements. "All bids were rejected previously because they were over budget. This time, we received only one bid from Bradbury Stamm Construction Inc. of Albuquerque for $1,192,350. Both the engineering company, Bohannon Huston and the county planning department recommended acceptance." The bid includes GRT of 7.625 percent and project allowances for $30,000.

Hernandez also presented the indigent claims to the health care claims board, which the commissioners had convened to, in the amount of $2,320.92. Commissioners approved the claims.

After reconvening as the board of commissioners, at the regular meeting, Salas has no report.

Billings congratulated the manager and staff for the excellent audit report.

Browne said he appreciated the presentations at the work session. "A number of us mentioned the importance of mining to Grant County. There may have been an inference that an ordinance would shut down mining. I think an ordinance would be for us to work in harmony. I'm not looking to kill mining. An ordinance is not intended to shut down mining."

Edwards said the county was remiss in not recognizing the retirement of April Teague from the Extension Office in April. "I want to thank her for her service."

"We talk about capacity building," Edwards continued. "Sometimes, people infer that we don't have people in Grant County to do what we need. We need to make sure the people we have here receive the training to reach their highest capacity. I had a conversation with Dr. Etheridge about numbers. I asked how many pediatric clients there are in the county, and he said about 1800. I asked how many were getting their needs met, and he, of course, being the one who treats many of them said: 'All of them.' What I meant was that health is more than just what happens in the doctor's office, so I asked how many are getting their health needs met due to social determinants. He replied that about 40 percent are not having their needs met and 60 percent to 70 percent are not getting their needs met as related to social determinants. We have to look at the whole issue when we talk about building capacity. We have serious issues to address."

Ponce had no report and they went into executive session, with no decisions expected to be made following the session.