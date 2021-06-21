Bullard Fire/Silver City Ranger District June 21, 2021
Location: western side of Burros Mountains, in Park Canyon and Kelly Chimney Canyon, Grant County, NM
Start Date: June 20, 2021 Size: ~200-300 acres Cause: Lightning
Vegetation: Pinyon Juniper and grass Total Personnel: 15
Containment: 0%
Resources: 2 Type 6 and 1 Type 4 engines
Summary: The strategy for this fire is full suppression with a confine and contain strategy, to protect the private inholdings along the Redrock Road, and limit impacts to range infrastructure. Due to the rugged terrain, firefighters are using a mix of direct and indirect tactics to contain the fire and protect values at risk. Today, firefighters will work to keep the fire north of the Redrock Road and scout opportunities to engage the fire south of Bullard Peak. The 5000-acres Bar 6 Prescribed Fire (2021) will limit fire spread to the east and help limit impacts to the Oak Grove subdivision.
Objectives :
Provide for public and firefighter safety. Protect private inholdings and range infrastructure.
Weather: Hot conditions with thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. Sudden and erratic strong wind gusts could develop near storms. Temperatures today should be somewhat cooler than yesterday, with hotter temperatures returning Wednesday.
Announcement: If you visit the Gila National Forest, remember that fire danger is very high and Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect. For detailed information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices.