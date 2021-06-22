Deming man arrested on six counts involving a minor

By Roger Lanse

Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an outlying Grant County address on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in reference to a female advising she believed her juvenile daughter had sex with an older male. According to a GCSO press release, when deputies arrived on scene and following a brief investigation, they forwarded the case to their criminal investigation division.

As a result of the CIDs investigation, Sergio Humberto Denogean, 20, of Deming, was charged with four counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, second degree felonies; two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, third degree felonies; and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a fourth degree felony.

Denogean was arrested with assistance from the Deming Police Department and booked into the Luna County Detention Center. LCDC staff told the Beat Denogean was released at 11 a.m. on the 22nd for transport to the Grant County Detention Center as the offenses occurred in Grant County. According to the press release, Homeland Security Investigation Division is also assisting as more charges may follow.