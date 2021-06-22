Bullard Fire Update for June 22, 2021
Location: western side of Burros Mountains, in Park Canyon and Kelly Chimney Canyon, Grant County, NM
Start Date: June 20, 2021 Size: ~100 acres Cause: Lightning
Vegetation: Pinyon Juniper and grass Total Personnel: 16
Containment: 0%
Resources: 3 Type 6 engines, 1 Type 4 engine, and 1 Type 2 Initial Attack Crew
Summary: The strategy for this fire is full suppression with a confine and contain strategy, to protect the private inholdings along the Redrock Road, and limit impacts to range infrastructure. There has been no growth on the west and south side of the fire. Resources worked on the east and northeast side of the fire to stop fire spread using a Type 1 helicopter with ground resources working the fire's edge. The 5000-acres Bar 6 Prescribed Fire (2021) will limit fire spread to the east and help limit impacts to the Oak Grove subdivision.
Objectives : Provide for public and firefighter safety. Protect private inholdings and range infrastructure.
Weather: Hot and dry conditions are expected this afternoon and for the next 2-5 days. No moisture is predicted for the upcoming week other than isolated thunderstorms.
Announcement: If you visit the Gila National Forest, remember that fire danger is very high and Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect. For detailed information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices