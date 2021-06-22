Walnut Fire in Arizona closes I-10

Incident Overview

Walnut Fire Perimter Map 6/22/2021

Map full size link

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has issued a SET notification for areas south of Interstate 10 between mile posts 318 and 322 to Dragoon Road and west of Johnson Road. Due to ever changing fire conditions, please be prepared and ready to evacuate when asked to do so.

The fire has spotted across Interstate and helicopter is working to suppress the 1-acre spot fire. Crews continue to hold the fire along the highway. Interstate 10 remains closed in both directions near Dragoon. Westbound lanes are closed near North Johnson Road at mile post 323 and eastbound lands are closed near east Dragoon Road at mile post 321. The Texas Canyon Rest Area is also closed.

Extreme heat, dry vegetation and wind shifts continue to fuel the Walnut Fire as it pushes to the north, south, and east. Monday's winds pushed the fire back down Mae West Peak toward I-10 prompting trigger points to be established as a precaution. Extreme heat will continue to impact ground and air resources. Continuous outflow winds can create erratic fire behavior and possibly shift the fire in different directions. Steep terrain is limiting access for crews to go direct on the fire. Residents always need to be prepared and sign up for emergency alerts through their county's emergency management website. Nearly 80 personnel are assigned to the fire, including a Department of Forestry and Fire Management hand crew, engines, water tenders, and helicopters. Additional aircraft has been requested. The Albuquerque Zone Type 3 Team took command of the fire Tuesday morning.

Stage II fire restrictions are in place on State Trust Lands across southern Arizona, including in Cochise County.



