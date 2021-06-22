Second amendment on I-10 closure in Arizona

Per AZDOT all westbound lanes are now open, 1 eastbound lane will remain closed. Removed from NM Roads.

Arizona officials close Interstate 10 due to wildfires

Motorists should avoid travel



LORDSBURG – The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed I-10 from at Benson as they experience several major fires. The link below shows the active fire map:



https://wildlandfire.az.gov/wildfire-situation



Detours are currently being put into place on both New Mexico and Arizona.

Commuters traveling eastbound will be detoured at Benson to State Route 80 to State Route 191 traveling southeast to Douglas AZ, connecting to State Route 80 crossing into New Mexico at Rodeo, traveling north to Interstate 10.



Westbound detour will be from I-10 at NM milepost 6, detour on NM 80 traveling south, crossing into Arizona near Rodeo NM. Travel will continue onto State Route 80 through Douglas AZ back to Interstate 10.



All oversized loads are requested to park until further notice.



What motorists should do:



Avoid travel into Arizona. Many secondary routes are closed due to other fires with no detours available. Motorists do not want to become stranded in an area without facilities, fuel or accommodations.

Seek local accommodations as hotels/motels will quickly reach capacities.

Closures are indefinite and roadways will not be opened until deemed safe for travel.

I-10 is open to commuters to Lordsburg and surrounding areas.



For more information on wildfires, please visit the link above or https://maps.nwcg.gov/sa/. For road conditions and closures in Arizona, please visit https://www.az511.com/. For road conditions in New Mexico, please visit www.nmroads.com or call 511.