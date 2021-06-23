Forest Order 03-06-05-21-017 Johnson Fire Temporary Area Closure

Front Page News

Silver City, NM. June 23, 2021. The Gila National Forest has issued Forest Order 03-06-05-21-017 Johnson Fire Temporary Area Closure as of June 22, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. and will remain in effect until December 31, 2021 or until rescinded, whichever comes first.

The description of the closure area is as follows:


… all National Forest System lands, roads, and trails within the boundary starting at the intersection of National Forest System Trail (NFST) #729 (Little Bear Trail) and New Mexico Highway 15, then following north along Little Bear Trail for approximately three miles to its intersection with NFST #157 (Middle Fork Trail), then following Middle Fork Trail in a northwesterly direction to the wilderness boundary, then following southwest along the wilderness boundary to its intersection with NFST #182, then following southeast along NFST #182 to its intersection with NFST #207.1 (Whitewater Trail), then following Whitewater Trail northwest to its intersection with NFST #206, then following NFST #206 southeast to its intersection with NFST #181 (Holt Apache Trail), then following northwest along Holt-Apache Trail to its intersection with the NFST #213 (East Fork Whitewater Trail), then following west along East Fork Whitewater Trail to its intersection with NFST #214 (Little Whitewater Trail), then following west along Little Whitewater Trail for approximately three miles to the wilderness boundary, then following in a general southeasterly direction along the west edge of the wilderness boundary to its intersection with NFST Trail #155, then following northeast along NFST #155 to its intersection with NFST #724 (Gila River Trail), then following in an easterly direction along NFST #724 for approximately one mile to the wilderness boundary, then following in a general southeasterly direction along the wilderness boundary to its intersection with NFST #238 (Goose Lake Trail), then following in a southeasterly direction along Goose Lake Trail for approximately four miles to its intersection with National Forest System Road (NFSR) 282, then following in a southeasterly direction along NFSR 282 (which is closed) to its intersection with U.S. Highway 15, then following north along U.S. Highway 15 for approximately five miles to its intersection with non-motorized NFSR 4207B, then following north on NFSR 4207B to its intersection with the wilderness boundary, then following north along the wilderness boundary on the west side of U.S. Highway 15 for approximately fifteen miles back to the point of beginning, at its intersection with NFST #729 (Little Bear Trail).
A detailed map of said closure area can be found below or at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices 

Call any of our six ranger stations for suggestions for alternate hiking options.



