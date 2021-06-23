Conversation with NM CAP Entity member after meeting 061521

By Mary Alice Murphy

After the declaration of hibernation for the New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity on June 15, 2021, long-time proponent of utilizing Gila and San Francisco River water for agricultural, ranching and municipal uses, Howard Hutchinson, a member of the San Francisco Soil and Water Conservation District, spoke to the press.

To a question posed to him, Hutchinson said he thought on-farm pond storage would be an easier and excellent way to store water for future use.

"On the San Francisco, we have had engineers look at it," Hutchinson said. "Maybe 3-acre-feet of storage would be possible in most locations. Such storage ponds already exist on ditches now. Putting it into storage would help irrigators, because sometimes coming off the river, there is not enough head on the water to irrigate throughout a field. "

He clarified that he was talking about taking surface water, not well water for the ponds. "If a farmer wants to use the AWSA (Arizona Water Settlements Act) water, the owner of the pond could contract with the Secretary of the Interior. Right now, without a contract, that farmer can store his own adjudicated water. Some farms already have existing ponds that could maybe be enlarged to accommodate AWSA water. All of these ponds are on private land."

As for his own acreage, he said he has shifted his field sprinkler irrigation to every four days. "I have converted my garden to drip irrigation. People have to do conservation to make the best use of the water."

In answer to a question about lining or not lining a ditch, Hutchinson said there are pluses and minuses. "With no lining, it creates riparian areas. With lining, irrigation is more efficient, but the aquifer gets no recharge."

He noted that the watershed ideally needs more beavers in the upper elevations to build their dams and store the water, which then recharges the aquifer and slows down the water. "Colorado is way ahead of us. I don't understand why New Mexico Game and Fish and federal land management are not being more aggressive in bringing in beavers. Colorado has an aggressive program to bring back the beaver. Then you not only get the ponds, but you get bank water storage, which slows down the water flow. That can also satisfy existing adjudicated water rights, and if someone wants more water, they can contract for AWSA water. Plus, it would allow a person to develop fallow land.

"There is the issue of the watershed being overgrown," Hutchinson said. "Yes, fires reduce the growth, but post-fire the water is polluted. If we get a high monsoon, we will see flooding like we haven't seen in years because of all the large fires we've had. Tens of thousands of acres could see tragic damage on the Gila and San Francisco rivers."

He said he has put a monitoring system on his well because of the drought in the region. "I can see a few-inch drop in the well. It rebounds in five or six hours. It's a 300-foot well and the water level is at 181-183 feet. I pump at 50 gallons per minute."

Hutchinson noted that due to the lack of sufficient snowmelt over the past decade or two, the Colorado River is low. "There is a movement to implement shortage agreements on Colorado River water."

In 2019, the Shasta and Oroville dams had five years of water storage. Much of it was released to protect the endangered delta smelt. Now the levels of the two dams are dangerously low.

"We need to go back to common sense storage," Hutchinson said. "Beavers do storage at no cost. It just goes to common sense. Look at the watershed and maintain it."

In a normal fire cycle, fires in the forest each year would burn dry fuel, such as grass and downed trees and young trees, so the land doesn't get so overgrown. In a 200-year fire cycle spruce and mixed conifer forests have localized blowout events, "due to a hundred years of fire suppression but we've been getting fires that burn everything up to the crowns of the trees. Normal limited blowout fires are needed for the aspen groves to reestablish. Under the aspens, it helps the springs revive. Then we introduced Rocky Mountain elk and they love baby aspen. In Arizona, they had to fence out the elk to preserve the aspen."

He said a 101 Game Management professor at NMSU said: "You don't manage game. You manage humans. Managing humans, is politics and in the case of game management becomes emotion driven rather than biologic."

To a question about how much of the New Mexico Unit Fund had been expended by the NM CAP Entity, Hutchinson said most of the expenditures out of the fund since 2012 have been driven by the Interstate Stream Commission. "If you look at the Rio Grande, the Pecos, the Canadian rivers, those expenditures come out of the general fund in the allocation to the ISC. But the NM Unit Fund has become another pot of money that bureaucrats want to get their hands on."

He alleged that much of the estimated $15 million that had been spent out of the NM Unit Fund was "wasted. The ISC would put forward a project and it would be estimated to cost $1 billion. That was never what the irrigators here wanted. Every time we would come forward with a project, we would get objections by the ISC and the Bureau of Reclamation. Every time there was a political shift in Reclamation, there would be a shift in projects. That caused significant shifts to the analyses. The NEPA should have cost about $3 million, but it went to $5 million. The economic feasibility study was done through Reclamation by their standards, not by local common sense standards. The San Francisco Soil and Water Conservation District had developed its own business plan, but it was ignored by Reclamation."

He estimated that over the 5 years of using NM Unit Fund money, the CAP Entity spent less than $4 million of the $15 million expended. Those funds covered the executive director salary, legal council and projects engineering.

Hutchinson said he didn't know the status of the Franks Wellfield, which provides water to Silver City, but "if it is dropping, Silver City will wonder where it's going to get water. Most of the rights to water in the region, except for those the mine holds, are in agriculture. Municipalities always want and need water."

He gave a brief history of "this whole mess of the water issue."

[Editor's Note: This is an expanded version of what he said.] In 1952, it all began when Arizona sued California for its share of Colorado River water. A decision was made in 1963 and a decree in 1964 that allocated water to the states that received Colorado River water. New Mexico was one of those, but it did not receive as much as it should have, due to many of the farmers serving in World War II and Korea and leaving their land fallow. Arizona and California in that decree were allocated millions of acre-feet of water rights. New Mexico got 19,000 acre-feet.

Hutchinson said the New Mexico state engineer fought for more water for the state. 'Steve Reynolds said if the water was being allocated for the future use in Arizona and California, why is New Mexico not receiving water for its future use?

[Editor's Note: To continue the water saga], in the late 1990s, New Mexico's two U.S. Senators, Republican Pete Domenici and Democrat Jeff Bingaman worked together on the Arizona Water Settlements Act, which was signed into law in 2004. The original 18,000 acre-feet allocated in the Lower Colorado River Basin Project Act was cut to 14,000 acre-feet. The Southwest New Mexico Water Study Group was assigned project consultation status with the ISC in the AWSA. The Gila-San Francisco Water Commission became the confirmed successor, followed by the New Mexico CAP Entity. Many of the members are the same as those who began the process prior to 2004.]

With a change of topic by one of the press representatives asking what the typical size of an on-farm storage pond would be, Hutchinson replied that 1-3 acre-feet is normal, but they can be as large as storage for 15,000 to 18,000 acre-feet of storage. "Most are about 1 acre-foot of storage."

He noted that the San Francisco SWCD has received applications for on-farm storage. "They will go to the Natural Resource Conservation Service to get engineering to determine the best size for the property. One proposal wants a pump to get the water to higher elevation property. Both of the applications are for farm improvement and to utilize the AWSA water when it is available for diversion.

Hutchinson said the applicants could come back to the entity and say they would like to contract to use the AWSA water. The NM CAP Entity has authorization from the Secretary of Interior to contract for AWSA water through an exchange with the Central Arizona Project.

He explained that the way the Consumptive Use and Forbearance Agreement of the AWSA is set up, in the fall of the year preceding use of the water, "users say, they want 6 acre-feet, and here's the funding for the exchange and the NM CAP Entity would contract with the Secretary of the Interior. We could develop a number of projects into a unit

To a question about climate change and the representative from the Daily Press saying since it was scientifically settled that the Earth was warming to alarming temperatures due to human actions, and a retort from this author that it was not true because many climate scientists do not agree that warming is caused by human actions, Hutchinson supported this author and then said: "If we witness the same conditions as were in the area, between about 800 -1400 AD, we won't be here."

Hutchinson noted that in the 1990s a study of tree rings determined that there are cyclical warming and cooling trends and that "we are coming up on a similar record to the 800-1400 AD warming cycle. We probably won't be here by that time, but the ones who are left here better figure out how to store water at higher elevations. That was his conclusion."

"I've seen fluctuations just in the past 40 years," Hutchinson said. "The best record for this area are the temperatures and precipitation rates as kept at Fort Bayard.

"That is even more reason to figure out better storage efforts," he concluded. "I would also like to see more underground storage."