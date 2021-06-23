Ban on fireworks extended in Silver City

Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

At the June 22, 2021 Silver City Council meeting, councilors approved an extension on the ban of the sale and use of certain fireworks within the town through July 22, 2021. Silver City Fire Chief Milo Lambert recommended the action due to the extreme drought and dry conditions prevailing at this time. In answer to a question by District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr, Lambert assured the community that the city-sponsored fireworks display is still on schedule.

Lambert described the current fire season as extraordinary with 23 fires burning in Arizona, 6-8 in the Gila, 3 new ones in the Burros, 14 grass fires in two months within the town, and a house fire near N. Swan and Maple streets and a camper fire on Mill Road occurring to date.

Councilors lauded Priscilla Lucero, director of the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments, who was just appointed to the Water Trust Board and does so much for the community.

District 2 Councilor Lynda Aiman-Smith announced that, for health reasons, she will not be seeking re-election in November.

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano urged the Silver City Police Department to begin enforcing regulations prohibiting parking in handicapped zones or on the sidewalk ramps used by handicapped residents. She recounted an event where a ramp was blocked by a parked car which prevented her from leaving her home when she had an appointment.

Ray asked residents to just be patient with others – that our kids are watching us. He also stated that everyone has broken a record – when one was born that person was the youngest person in the world. He also said he received his second COVID-19 shot the day before.

Mayor Ken Ladner stated he and Town Manager Alex Brown have been discussing going back to face-to-face council meetings.

Council approved amending a 0.97 acre tract of land in the Hearst Mill Site from Residential A to Open Space for a park. The Hearst Mill Site is south of Pine Street and east of Swan Street. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the change.

Brown stated the sanitation (garbage collection and landfill) rates will be increased and residents 62 and older with 35-gallon containers may request lower senior rates.

Brown said, in negotiations with the town, he received a 4.5 percent increase in salary, which is within the 5 percent increase allowed each year. Mayor and councilors stated that he deserved the raise.

District 1 Councilor Cynthia Bettison introduced a resolution notifying the town clerk of positions to be filled at the upcoming November 2, 2021 municipal election. Those positions are mayor, district 2 councilor, district 4 councilor, and municipal judge, all for four-year terms. The resolution was approved. Municipal elections are now held in odd years for four-year terms.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top