Ban on fireworks extended in Silver City

By Roger Lanse

At the June 22, 2021 Silver City Council meeting, councilors approved an extension on the ban of the sale and use of certain fireworks within the town through July 22, 2021. Silver City Fire Chief Milo Lambert recommended the action due to the extreme drought and dry conditions prevailing at this time. In answer to a question by District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr, Lambert assured the community that the city-sponsored fireworks display is still on schedule.

Lambert described the current fire season as extraordinary with 23 fires burning in Arizona, 6-8 in the Gila, 3 new ones in the Burros, 14 grass fires in two months within the town, and a house fire near N. Swan and Maple streets and a camper fire on Mill Road occurring to date.

Councilors lauded Priscilla Lucero, director of the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments, who was just appointed to the Water Trust Board and does so much for the community.

District 2 Councilor Lynda Aiman-Smith announced that, for health reasons, she will not be seeking re-election in November.

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano urged the Silver City Police Department to begin enforcing regulations prohibiting parking in handicapped zones or on the sidewalk ramps used by handicapped residents. She recounted an event where a ramp was blocked by a parked car which prevented her from leaving her home when she had an appointment.

Ray asked residents to just be patient with others – that our kids are watching us. He also stated that everyone has broken a record – when one was born that person was the youngest person in the world. He also said he received his second COVID-19 shot the day before.

Mayor Ken Ladner stated he and Town Manager Alex Brown have been discussing going back to face-to-face council meetings.

Council approved amending a 0.97 acre tract of land in the Hearst Mill Site from Residential A to Open Space for a park. The Hearst Mill Site is south of Pine Street and east of Swan Street. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the change.

Brown stated the sanitation (garbage collection and landfill) rates will be increased and residents 62 and older with 35-gallon containers may request lower senior rates.

Brown said, in negotiations with the town, he received a 4.5 percent increase in salary, which is within the 5 percent increase allowed each year. Mayor and councilors stated that he deserved the raise.

District 1 Councilor Cynthia Bettison introduced a resolution notifying the town clerk of positions to be filled at the upcoming November 2, 2021 municipal election. Those positions are mayor, district 2 councilor, district 4 councilor, and municipal judge, all for four-year terms. The resolution was approved. Municipal elections are now held in odd years for four-year terms.