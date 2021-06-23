Johnson Fire Update June 23, 2021

Tuesday June 23, 2021

Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7493/

Fire Phone 575-519-0103 Email: SM.FS.GNFPAO@usda.gov



JOHNSON FIRE

Location: Wilderness Ranger District, Gila National Forest Start Date: May 20, 2021 Size: 87,798 acres

Cause: Lightning Vegetation: Timber with grass understory, pinyon and juniper woodlands, scrub and brush

Total Personnel: 175 Containment: 12%

Resources: 1 Type 1 handcrew, 4 Type 2 handcrews, 3 helicopters, 8 engines and 3 water tenders



SUMMARY: The fire grew 247 acres yesterday, despite having thunderstorms in the vicinity for most of the afternoon. The fire growth was predominantly in the West Fork of Mogollon Creek near Seventy-Four Mountain. In EE Canyon crews will begin rehabilitating the contingency line. On the eastern side of the fire they will also continue the removal of excess equipment and hose. An eight-person crew is being flown into the Apache Springs Cabin today. They will construct a fireline in preparation should fire activity change. The hazard tree assessment and snag removal projects were completed around the Willow Springs subdivision yesterday. The contingency fireline is still under construction at the Willow Springs subdivision. Perimeter of the fire will continue to be monitored from the air as dictated.



INCIDENT OBJECTIVES: Provide for firefighter and public safety and allow fire to play its natural role on the landscape. Values at risk include the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, White Creek Cabin, and sensitive aquatic species in the Gila Wilderness.



FIRE BEHAVIOR: Moderate, with areas of backing and creeping.



CLOSURE: Due to hazardous fire conditions in the Johnson Fire area, an Emergency Area Closure order has been issued by the Gila National Forest for public health and safety. A large portion of the Gila Wilderness is CLOSED. For a copy of the order and maps see: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7493/.

As a reminder "The Celebration Site-Skates area," Johnson Fire Camp is closed to the public. For further information call 575-536-2250 (M-F 8:00 – 4:00 p.m.) or 575-519-0103 (any time before 7:00 p.m.)



WEATHER:

Partly cloudy (40-50%) with 20% chance of precipitation. The maximum temperature is 84-89, and the minimum humidity 17-20.



AIR QUALITY: All areas surrounding the Johnson Fire should see good air quality with the possible exception of Truth or Consequences, NM which will see good degrading to moderate. Please follow this link to provide you with real time smoke monitoring. Find the monitor closest to your location: https://app.air- sis.com/USFS/UnitMap. The New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire provides guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.

SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under Stage 1 Fire Restriction, including the use of charcoal grills. Use of pressurized fuel devices with an on/off switch are acceptable. For more information visit the Gila National Forest website under Alerts and Notices.