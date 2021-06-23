Bullard Fire for June 23, 2021
Location: western side of Burros Mountains, in Park Canyon and Kelly Chimney Canyon, Grant County, NM
Start Date: June 20, 2021 Size: ~633 acres Cause: Lightning
Vegetation: Pinyon Juniper and grass Total Personnel: 42
Containment: 65%
Resources: 3 Type 6 engines, 1 Type 4 engine, and 1 Type 2 Initial Attack Crew
Summary: The strategy for this fire is full suppression with a confine and contain strategy, to protect the private inholdings along the Redrock Road, and limit impacts to range infrastructure. Resources will hold the fire north of Redrock Road and hold the fire west of Rd 848. They will also keep the fire from progressing to the east towards the private lands and homes. The 5000-acres Bar 6 Prescribed Fire (2021) will limit fire spread to the east and help limit impacts to the Oak Grove subdivision.
Objectives : Provide for public and firefighter safety. Protect private inholdings and range infrastructure.
Weather: Hot and dry conditions are expected this afternoon and for the next 2-5 days. No moisture is predicted for the upcoming week other than isolated thunderstorms.
Announcement:
If you visit the Gila National Forest, remember that fire danger is very high and Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect. For detailed information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices.