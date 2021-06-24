More of Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument to open June 28, 2021

Mimbres, NM, June 24, 2021—The Department of Interior, National Park Service is reopening more of the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument (Cliff Dwellings) effective 8:00 a.m. Monday, June 28. Cliff Dweller Trail with access to the Cliff Dwellings, the Visitor Center, and the Contact Station will be fully opened. The park will continue to monitor CDC and recommendations from public health authorities to modify its operations accordingly.

Cliff Dweller Trail is a moderately strenuous one-mile round trip, and generally takes between 1 and 1½ hours to complete. Visitors will have until 5:00 pm to exit the monument. If you are planning on hiking up to the dwellings, we suggest wearing layers, wearing sturdy shoes, and bringing plenty of water, especially during hot weather. No food or flavored drinks are allowed on the trail.

Visitors/users of the Middle Fork Trail are requested to park in the Gila Visitor Center parking lot rather than the trailhead parking lot, as the road to the trailhead will remain closed for visitor safety.

The health and safety of those who visit and work in national parks continues to be paramount, which is why we ask visitors to be our partner in wearing a face mask when social distancing is not possible. The CDC has offered guidance to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases while enjoying the outdoors.

Park rangers remain on duty to protect visitors and resources and uphold normal regulations. When recreating, the public is encouraged to follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, social distance and avoid high-risk outdoor activities. In some circumstances visitors should be prepared for limited access to services.

We urge visitors to park only in designated areas, pack out everything you bring into a park, plan a visit at times other than busiest of the day, have a face mask available for immediate use and maintain social distance from other visitors, and if you encounter a crowded trailhead or overlook, seek another location to recreate.



The operating hours will not affect Gila National Forest or Gila Wilderness trails or corral facilities. There is a Gila NF Order for temporary health and public safety closures within the boundaries of the Gila Wilderness. For more information about the Gila National Forest please go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila and click on Alerts & Notices. Alternate activities for recreational visitors are available at the Forest Service Ranger Stations.





For further information on these closures, alternate routes through the Gila Wilderness, or fire updates call 575-536-2250 (M-F 8:00 – 4:00 p.m.) or 575-519-0103 (any time between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.). The number for the Gila Cliff Dwellings is 575-536-9461 and their voicemail will be active, and calls will be returned.