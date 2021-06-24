Bullard Fire - Final Notice
Location: western side of Burros Mountains, in Park Canyon and Kelly Chimney Canyon, Grant County, NM
Start Date: June 20, 2021 Size: ~633 acres Cause: Lightning
Vegetation: Pinyon Juniper and grass Total Personnel: 6
Containment: 65%
Resources: 1 Type 6 engine
Summary: The strategy for this fire was full suppression with a confine and contain strategy, to protect the private inholdings along the Redrock Road, and limit impacts to range infrastructure. The incident has transitioned back to the Type 4 Incident Command Team and will be in patrol status. No further updates will be sent out unless significant changes occur.
Objectives : Provide for public and firefighter safety. Protect private inholdings and range infrastructure.
Announcement: If you visit the Gila National Forest, remember that fire danger is very high and Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect. For detailed information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices.