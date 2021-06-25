Johnson Fire Update June 25, 2021

Friday, June 25, 2021

Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7493/

Fire Phone 575-519-0103 Email: SM.FS.GNFPAO@usda.gov



JOHNSON FIRE

Location: Wilderness Ranger District, Gila National Forest Start Date: May 20, 2021 Size: 88420 acres

Cause: Lightning Vegetation: Timber with grass understory, pinyon and juniper woodlands, scrub and brush

Total Personnel: 156 Containment: 24%

Resources: 1 Type 1 handcrew, 4 Type 2 handcrews, 2 helicopters, 8 engines and 3 water tenders



SUMMARY: The Johnson Fire did not grow over the last 24 hours. The area around Seventy-Four Mountain on the west side of the fire was the only notable fire activity. Yesterday's operational successes included constructing water bars along hand line and trails, and removal of flagging and operational equipment that is no longer needed on the fire. Today's operational tasks will be finishing work in the Willow Creek area and breaking down the fire crew camp near the subdivision. All equipment and personnel will be leaving the Willow Creek spike camp by this evening. Crews will continue to monitor fire activity around 74 Mountain. A special operation to remove Gila trout from fire affected streams via helicopter is planned for tomorrow.



INCIDENT OBJECTIVES: Provide for firefighter and public safety and allow fire to play its natural role on the landscape. Values at risk are the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, White Creek Cabin, and sensitive aquatic species in the Gila Wilderness.



FIRE BEHAVIOR:

Moderate to light, with areas of backing and creeping.



CLOSURE: Due to hazardous fire conditions in the Johnson Fire area, an Emergency Area Closure order has been issued by the Gila National Forest for public health and safety. A large portion of the Gila Wilderness is CLOSED. For a copy of the order and maps see: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7493/

As a reminder "The Celebration Site-Skates area," Johnson Fire Camp is closed to the public. For further information call 575-536-2250 (M-F 8:00 – 4:00 p.m.) or 575-519-0103 (any time before 7:00 p.m.)



WEATHER: Dry today, with low relative humidity expected for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures for fire area range from 79 to 84 degrees, with relative humidity at 12-15 %. Thunderstorms and a chance for moisture increase through the weekend. Dry lightning can be expected.



AIR QUALITY: All areas surrounding the Johnson Fire should see good air quality with the possible exception of Truth or Consequences, NM which will see good degrading to moderate. Please follow this link to provide you with real time smoke monitoring, simply find the monitor closest to your location: https://app.air- sis.com/USFS/UnitMap. The New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire provides guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.

SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under Stage 1 Fire Restriction, including the use of charcoal grills. Use of pressurized fuel devices with an on/off switch are acceptable. For more information visit the Gila National Forest website under Alerts and Notices.