Copper County Senior Olympics held event Saturday, June 19, 2021

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

Senior Olympics 061921 Senior Olympics 061921 Color Guard of the Gaffney-Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 presented the colors. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Senior-Olympics-061521/IMG_1034.jpg

Senior Olympics 061921 Preston Harper sang the National Anthem https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Senior-Olympics-061521/IMG_1038.jpg

Senior Olympics 061921 Pastor Clyde Woods of Harvest Church gave the invocation https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Senior-Olympics-061521/IMG_1042.jpg

Senior Olympics 061921 Vice-President Ron Reed was introduced https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Senior-Olympics-061521/IMG_1048.jpg

Senior Olympics 061921 Mario Quintana, event coordinator also served as master of ceremonies https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Senior-Olympics-061521/IMG_1050.jpg

Senior Olympics 061921 Treasurer Fidel Quintana talked about the just completed Walk4Fitness program to keep seniors active. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Senior-Olympics-061521/IMG_1051.jpg

Senior Olympics 061921 The Quintana brothers, from left, Fidel, Arthur, Ron and Mario https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Senior-Olympics-061521/IMG_1055.jpg

Senior Olympics 061921 Mario leads off the Torch Run/Walk https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Senior-Olympics-061521/IMG_1056.jpg

Senior Olympics 061921 Coming into the home stretch of the Torch Run/Walk https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Senior-Olympics-061521/IMG_1060_2.jpg

Senior Olympics 061921 The winner of the 50 Meter Run coming into the finish line https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Senior-Olympics-061521/IMG_1066.jpg

Senior Olympics 061921 One of the other races coming to the finish line. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Senior-Olympics-061521/IMG_1074.jpg

On one of he hottest days of the year so far, on Saturday, June 19, 2021, senior olympians were out in good numbers to compete in track events and field events at Fox Field.

The opening ceremonies, which included the Gaffney-Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 Color Guard presenting the colors, the singing of the National Anthem and an invocation, were dedicated to all veterans for their years of service.

9The track events included various distances from 50 meters, 100 meters, 200 meters, 800 meters, 1500 meters and an estimated walk/run at 400 and 800 meters, as well as race/walks at 400 meters and 1500 meters. A walk was slated for 400 meters, as well as a 5K race/walk. Field events included shot put, discus, high jump, running long jump, standing broad jump, javelin and softball throw. Recreational events included frisbee accuracy and distance soccer accuracy.

Because of the heat, the competitors were reminded to stay hydrated, and plenty of water was on hand for the purpose.