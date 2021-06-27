SCORP Southwest Regional Town Hall hears from residents 061721

By Mary Alice Murphy

What is SCORP you might ask? It stands for Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan.

Danielle Wilson, Sites Southwest planner, led the conversation.

Priscilla Lucero, Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments, thanked everyone for participating and said it was one of the larger crowds she has seen at the regional town halls.

Jay Armijo of the South Central COG agreed.

Also at the meeting were Phyllis Taylor and Jacob Stock, planners with Sites Southwest and David Certain, who oversees the planning process.

Wilson gave a brief overview of the SCORP and "how we're connected to the Land and Water Conservation Fund. This evening we are looking for community engagement and themes, which we will explore in breakout groups. We are setting up priorities and needs, so we want to give everyone a chance to express what they see as the needs."

Certain explained that with this 5-year update for the SCORP, "we are doing better at getting input from all the interests. This plan does address administrative resources, including, state, local, federal, tribal and private resources."

The plan will summarize trends and economic impacts of outdoor recreation, identify existing recreation resources and gaps in those resources, highlight needed resource protections, provide recommendations to improve outdoor education, and inform the development of criteria for selecting and awarding LWCF grants.

"But it's much bigger than the LWCF," Certain continued. "This plan is required by National Parks Service, the LWCF Act and the Department of the Interior. LWCF provides local assistance with matching funds. It can be spent for land acquisition and/or development of facilities. The projects require a 50 percent match and are legally bound to remain as outdoor resources in perpetuity."

He noted the fund would be putting out requests for proposals over the next few weeks. "We have $1.5 million to share. A second pot of money is the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Project, which is only for urban areas and the projects are for up to $50,000. There are six urban areas in New Mexico. Las Cruces is the one in the southwest region."

Wilson said another pilot project is the Outdoor Recreation Asset Atlas. "It is one of the MainStreet programs. Sierra County has been a pilot project for this. It focuses on areas that need protection and addresses resource protection, access or equity, outdoor education and economic impact through https://www.getoutsidenm.org/. We have received 3500 surveys so far, with about 700 from the southwest region." She noted that more than half the southwest New Mexico residents said they lived relatively close to trails, as in less than five miles.

As was expected, the most popular, as well as the most common outdoor recreation activity survey respondents named was hiking, with camping and backpacking coming in a distant second. Other activities included biking, hunting/fishing, pickleball/tennis, horseback riding, boating, kayaking, wildlife viewing, visiting parts and off-highway vehicle driving.

Barriers to participation in their most common activity usually include personal reasons, such as not having enough time. Others said facilities were too crowded or there were not enough facilities in their region. Many cited the lack of access to recreational resources, particularly during the pandemic.

On the youth and outdoor recreation question, 96 percent said it was important to expose youths to the outdoors and most said their children have a strong to moderate influence on their activities.

Most respondents said outdoor recreation facilities in southwest New Mexico met some of their needs; 65 percent said there were not enough facilities; and 69 percent said those available were of moderate quality. Most respondents said the state should prioritize improving existing facilities and building new facilities.

The most important facility was trails and trailheads for hiking. Many thought they would use better camping facilities more frequently. The addition of more restrooms and garbage cans was requested most often.

Priority areas included the need for multi-modal trails and connecting resources. Cited also were the increased popularity of biking, ATV/UTV use and rock climbing. A priority was recommended as connection to local planning efforts.

Resource protection included building outdoor stewardship capacity, fostering greater collaboration, restoring and protecting natural and ecological resources, while creating space to recreate, growing the inventory of protected recreational resources and increasing funding for resource protection and outdoor recreation projects.

On the outdoor education piece, respondents to the survey requested quality curriculum and facilities for outdoor education through use of outdoor classrooms and increased access to funding. Also requested was increased training for outdoor educators, with access to resources and potential certification.

For awareness, access and equity, participation should be increased among historically marginalized and underrepresented peoples.

To make an economic impact, growing a robust and sustainable outdoor recreational economy was foremost and should include investing in infrastructure, fostering partnerships and supporting businesses. Under economic impact, the slide stated that the outdoor recreation economy highlights and protects the state's outdoor heritage, including land stewardship, as well as heritage and cultural outdoor activities.

Stock asked participants in the meeting to put their ideas into the Zoom chat or in the "Jamboards" during the focus sessions.

The participants broke up into focus groups. The one that this author participated in came up with many of the same suggestions as were cited in the survey, such as better signage, more restrooms and others, such as citing problems with getting BLM permits, cell service bieng an issue in the Gila National Forest, so hikers get lost, lack of water, shade and trail improvement, providing education on what is actually available in the region, with several suggestions only for the Las Cruces area, including information on the Southern New Mexico Trial Alliance and a footbridge over the Rio Grande.

The timeline for a plan going forward is to continue gathering recommendations and moving toward implementation, with a draft and finalizing of the SCORP between now and the end of August or first part of September.