Margaret Diaz surprised by award 062521

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

After momentarily disappearing once she saw the crowd, Margaret Diaz makes her way into the room.

Margaret immediately starts hugging everyone. Here she hugs one of her co-workers.

Sabrina Pack of SkyWest Media explains the award to Margaret.

Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner presents the award plaque to Margaret.

Margaret hugs Mayor Ladner, who has just presented her the plaque.

Margaret reads the plaque.

State Rep. Luis Terrazas congratulates Margaret for all she did during the pandemic.

Grant County General Services Director Randy Villa congratulates Margaret.

Margaret listens to the congratulations she receives.

One of Margaret's colleagues tells Margaret how much she is appreciated.

Margaret, the plaque and the message of congratulations

Margaret's team celebrates her award.

Debbie Sullivan and Mike Lucero prepare the cake. Lucero made the one on the left.

The plaque

The Covid Pandemic Team pulled off a surprise party for Margaret Diaz, Silver City NM Department of Health Administrator, on Friday, June 25, 2021 to award her the T-Mobile 2021 Community Member Spotlight Award.

Sabrina Pack of SkyWest Media organized the event with help from team members. About 25 members of the team were on hand for the celebration. One of the DOH employees, Mike Lucero, made a cake for the occasion. T-Mobile had a plaque made recognizing Diaz for Exceptional Service to the Community through the Pandemic.

Diaz had asked for leave that day, but strings were pulled to keep her in the office, so the award could be made. And the surprise was indeed a surprise. When the door opened for her to come in and she saw the people gathered, she momentarily disappeared from view because of her surprise.

When she was told of the award, she said: "It's not me. It's the team. Without them, I couldn't have done anything."

Every time she received congratulatory words from anyone, she repeated: "It's the team."

Pack said a video of the event would be available on the radio and on social media.