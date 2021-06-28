Johnson Fire Update June 28, 2021

Monday June 28, 2021

Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7493/

Fire Phone 575-519-0103 Email: SM.FS.GNFPAO@usda.gov



JOHNSON FIRE

Location: Wilderness Ranger District, Gila National Forest Start Date: May 20, 2021 Size: 88918 acres

Cause: Lightning Vegetation: Timber with grass understory, pinyon and juniper woodlands, scrub, and brush

Total Personnel: 93 Containment: 24%

Resources: 1 Type 1 handcrew, 2 Type 2 handcrews, 1 type 3 helicopter, 8 engines and 3 water tenders



SUMMARY: The fire gained 498 acres yesterday, mostly in the Seventy-Four Mountain area, where the fire continues to creep slowly through brush and make short runs up hill. Fire personnel met with landowners on Sacaton Mesa on the west side of the fire to discuss fire behavior and what can be expected the next few days. The Gila/Las Cruces Incident Management Team would like to thank everyone for their patience and support during the Johnson Fire. Fire has a significant role on the landscape and the Gila National Forest continues to manage fires like the Johnson Fire to ensure a healthier landscape that is more resistant to high severity fires in the future.



INCIDENT OBJECTIVES: Provide for firefighter and public safety and allow fire to play its natural role on the landscape. Values at risk are the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, White Creek Cabin, and sensitive aquatic species in the Gila Wilderness.



FIRE BEHAVIOR: Moderate to light, with areas of backing and creeping.



CLOSURE:

Due to hazardous fire conditions in the Johnson Fire area, an Emergency Area Closure order has been issued by the Gila National Forest for public health and safety. A large portion of the Gila Wilderness is CLOSED. For a copy of the order and maps see: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7493/ .

As a reminder "The Celebration Site-Skates area," Johnson Fire Camp is closed to the public. For further information call 575-536-2250 (M-F 8:00 – 4:00 p.m.) or 575-519-0103 (any time before 7:00 p.m.)



WEATHER: A dramatic change is weather is expected to arrive this afternoon, bringing wetting rains and a strong cold front to the area. Mostly sunny until the afternoon hours when thunderstorms are predicted. 60% chance of rain today with temperatures between 70 and 75 degrees. Relative humidity is forecast between 30% and 34%.



AIR QUALITY: All areas surrounding the Johnson Fire should see good air quality with the possible exception of Truth or Consequences, NM which will see good degrading to moderate. Please follow this link to provide you with real time smoke monitoring, simply find the monitor closest to your location: https://app.air- sis.com/USFS/UnitMap. The New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire provides guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.

SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under Stage 1 Fire Restriction, including the use of charcoal grills. Use of pressurized fuel devices with an on/off switch are acceptable. For more information visit the Gila National Forest website under Alerts and Notices.