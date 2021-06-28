New Mexico COVID-19 update: 148 new cases, totaling 205,438 - 0626-2821
One additional COVID-19 death - Saturday, June 26, Sunday June 27, and Monday, June 28
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 148 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
42 new cases in Bernalillo County
5 new cases in Chaves County
3 new cases in Cibola County
3 new cases in Curry County
9 new cases in Doña Ana County
7 new cases in Eddy County
1 new case in Hidalgo County
1 new case in Lea County
1 new case in Lincoln County
4 new cases in Luna County
1 new case in McKinley County
1 new case in Mora County
1 new case in Otero County
15 new cases in Rio Arriba County
1 new case in Roosevelt County
6 new cases in Sandoval County
18 new cases in San Juan County
3 new cases in San Miguel County
8 new cases in Santa Fe County
1 new case in Sierra County
3 new cases in Taos County
1 new case in Torrance County
12 new cases in Valencia County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Monday reported one additional death in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
One* death>30 days:
A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,336.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jun. 28 are:
87532 - 10
87121 - 8
87031 - 7
87401 - 7
87111 - 6
87123 - 5
87420 - 5
87002 - 4
87120 - 4
87507 - 4
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 205,438 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 59,085
Catron County: 98
Chaves County: 9,071
Cibola County: 2,908
Colfax County: 799
Curry County: 5,328
De Baca County: 178
Doña Ana County: 25,101
Eddy County: 6,955
Grant County: 1,749
Guadalupe County: 466
Harding County: 13
Hidalgo County: 367
Lea County: 8,449
Lincoln County: 1,764
Los Alamos County: 537
Luna County: 3,381
McKinley County: 12,376
Mora County: 175
Otero County: 4,068
Quay County: 537
Rio Arriba County: 3,787
Roosevelt County: 2,031
Sandoval County: 12,246
San Juan County: 15,714
San Miguel County: 1,408
Santa Fe County: 10,607
Sierra County: 782
Socorro County: 1,328
Taos County: 1,720
Torrance County: 887
Union County: 259
Valencia County: 6,916
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 449
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 447
Otero County Processing Center: 260
Torrance County Detention Facility: 203
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 301
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 253
Lea County Correctional Facility: 762
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128
Otero County Prison Facility: 473
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219
Roswell Correctional Center: 229
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 231
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75
As of today, there are 75 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 194,392 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Beehive Homes in Farmington
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Sierra Hills Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences
Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Community in Albuquerque
***This reported data is a total of Saturday 6/26, Sunday 6/27, & Monday 6/28***
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.