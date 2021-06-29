Grant County 4-H County and District Contest Results June 2021

SILVER CITY- 4-H members from around the county competed against each other to qualify for the district contest. 4-H members must compete and qualify in order to attend the district contest held in Truth or Consequences, NM. Several members competed and here are the results!
County Contest Results:

Horse Judging (Novice)
-Dusty & Peyton Waters

Horse Judging (Senior)
-Krysten Jones

Horse judging is the evaluation and ranking of horses based on breed characteristics, conformation and performance. Participants defend their decisions through oral reasons in front of a panel of judges. Members gain significant advantages in public speaking and decision-making.

Agronomy (Novice)
-Yalexi Valdez

Agronomy (Junior)
-Itzel Valdez

Members are exposed to many ways that science and technology collaborate to grow the world's major food crops. Agronomy is composed of three sections, plant, seed, and farm equipment identification, placing classes each having four samples. Members rank the samples in proper order based on quality, uniformity, and shelf life. Insect Identification: this component consists of identifying insects and characteristics related to the individual insect.

Impromptu Speech (Novice)
-Ethan Greeman

Impromptu Speech (Senior)
-Trey Greeman

Impromptu speaking involves speeches that the speaker has developed themselves at Presentation Day within a three-minute preparation time

Presentation/Demonstration (Novice)
-Ethan Greeman

4-H Public Presentations is a program in which youth learn to create a presentation and develop the skills needed to present it before an audience.

Talent (Senior)
-Trey Greeman

Favorite Foods (Novice)
-Addie Sorrell

The 4-H Favorite Foods Contest is a contest in which youth prepare a favorite food, plan a nutritionally balanced menu, prepare a table setting, and present it to a judge

Horticulture (Novice)
1st Heather Euler
2nd Brighid Euler
3rd Peyton Waters
4th Dusty Waters

Horticulture Judging Contest provides youth an opportunity to test their knowledge of growing fruits, vegetables, flowers, and ornamental plants.

Livestock Judging (Novice)
1st Michael Shaffer
2nd Peyton Waters
3rd Lane Frost
4th Dusty Waters

Livestock Judging (Junior)
1st Riley Vermillion
2nd Tanner Frost
3rd Itzel Valdez
4th Kayleigh Massengill
5th Ally Massengill

Livestock Judging (Senior)
Team 1:
1st Kylee Jones
2nd Nolan Vermillion
3rd Ketch Bays
4th Tucker Gatlin

Team 2:
5th Colter Massengill
6th Kaleb Newman
7th Clayton Peterson
8th Krysten Jones

Livestock judging is the visual appraisal of an animal’s physical traits, including positive and negative features.

Archery (Novice)
1st Westin Sorrell
2nd Karly Littleton
3rd Yalexi Valdez
4th Weston Fell
5th Michael Shaffer
6th Lane Frost
7th Lathan Massengill
8th Matthew Ormand

Compound Barebow (Novice)
Lane Frost

Team 2 Archery (Novice)
Lathan Massengill
Matthew Ormand

Archery (Junior)
1st Evan Bighley
2nd Kayleigh Massengill
3rd Tanner Frost
4th Justine Altamirano
5th Emma Allsup

Youth learn marksmanship, the safe and responsible use of firearms, the principles of hunting and archery, and much more.

.22 Rifle (Novice)
1st Chase Dobrinski
2nd Matthew Ormand
3rd Yalexi Valdez

.22 Rifle (Junior)
1st Koda Fell
2nd Itzel Valdez
3rd Ally Massengill

The youths that qualified for district attended the regional contest against other counties. Youth from Socorro, Catron, Grant, Luna, Hidalgo, Dona Ana and Sierra counties attended the event in Truth or Consequences, NM June 22-23. The local youth from Grant County did extremely well, having taken a year off and then rushing to prepare.

2021 District 4-H Contest Results:

Horse Judging (Novice)
2nd High Individual Dusty Waters
3rd High Individual Peyton Waters

Agronomy (Novice)
3rd Place Individual Yalexi Valdez

Agronomy (Junior)
2nd Place Individual Itzel Valdez

Impromptu Speech (Novice)
3rd Place Ethan Greeman

Presentation/Demonstration (Novice)
2nd Place Ethan Greeman

Favorite Foods (Novice)
2nd Place Addie Sorrell

Horticulture (Novice)
2nd High Point Individual Dusty Waters
4th High Point Individual Peyton Waters

Livestock Judging (Novice)
5th Place Individual Michael Shaffer

2nd Place Team (Michael Shaffer, Lane Frost, Peyton Waters, Dusty Waters)

Livestock Judging (Junior)
2nd Place Individual Tanner Frost
4th Place Individual Ally Massengill
5th Place Individual Riley Vermillion

1st Place Team (Tanner Frost, Ally Massengill, Riley Vermillion, Itzel Valdez)

Archery Compound (Novice)
2nd High Point Individual Karly Littleton

3rd Place Team (Karly Littleton, Weston Sorrell, Michael Shaffer, Yalexi Valdez)

Archery Compound (Junior)
4th Place Team (Kayleigh Massengill, Tanner Frost, Evan Bighley)

Archery Barebow (Novice)
Tanner Frost High Point Individual

.22 Rifle (Novice)
2nd Place Novice Individual Chase Dobrinski
3rd Place Novice Team (Matthew Ormand, Chase Dobrinski, Yalexi Valdez)

.22 Rifle (Junior)
3rd High Junior Individual Koda Fell
2nd Place Junior Team (Itzel Valdez, Koda Fell, Ally Massengill)

