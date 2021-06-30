Clough accepts superintendent position in Chavez County

Curtis Clough, Silver Consolidated Schools associate superintendent, said: "With great excitement, and sadness at the same time, I wanted to announce that I have accepted the Superintendent position for Hagerman Municipal Schools. Grant County has been a great place and I have developed great friendships and relationships during my time here, too many to name, but everything happens for a reason."

He said he is excited to work with Hagerman and provide outstanding career ready programming for the students. "My predecessor has done a good job of setting this up. Now, all I have to do is continue the work I started here. I would not be in this position without all the people that came to our Community Dialogue process and supported and adopted me as one of your own."

Clough said Silver City "will always have a special place in my heart because you accepted me as me." He noted that his wife has teaching interviews set up in the area and hopefully will have good news in the next week.

Although he officially starts the job July 12, he will be splitting time between the two districts in the next two weeks.

"Grant County has many great people that have impacted my life in a positive way and we will never forget the good we have done for our community in my short time here." Clough concluded. "This is not goodbye but farewell for now until we meet again. Thank you Grant County for all you have done for me and my wife in our time in Silver."

[Editor's Note: This is adapted from what he said he posted on Facebook.]