Documentary of three WWII 101st Airborne survivors kicks off Independence Day celebrations

Dan McBride, World War II paratrooper, with a film company poster with his photo featured.

On Friday evening, a documentary, "Rendezvous with Destiny" by non-profit WWII: Beyond the Call films, aired at the Western New Mexico University Fine Arts Center Theatre. The featured guest, Dan McBride, was one of the three surviving paratroopers from the "Screaming Eagles" of the 101st Airborne Division that the director interviewed and featured.

McBride, Silver City, NM, resident, said he was afraid of heights and decided to become a paratrooper to get over the fear. On Friday evening, he said "And I'm still afraid of heights, so it didn't work."

He landed in Normandy, France as part of the Allied invasion to liberate Europe during World War II.

The film was directed by Emmy winner Tracie Hunter, who said she was excited to bring the film to McBride's hometown. The documentary intersperses film from World War II with commentary from the three men, McBride, Jim "Pee Wee" Martin and Dick Klein, who has since died. The three men don't mince words in describing their experiences.

McBride, after the showing, answered questions from the audience and recounted some tales from his experiences in World War II.

The audience included many local veterans, and two state representatives.

District 39 State Rep. Luis Terrazas, left, and District 38 Rep. Rebecca Dow, right stand on each side of Dan McBride, beside the poster.