July Fourth Parade 2021 held on July 3, 2021

Because July 4, 2021 landed on a Sunday, the decision was made by the Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce, which organized the events of the day, to hold the parade on July 3, as sort of a "grand reopening of Silver City and Grant County" after 15 months of lockdown due to the Covid-19 "pandemic."

The theme of the parade was Honor Our Heroes. The Grand Marshal of the parade was World War II Survivor Dan McBride. Other heroes recognized during the parade were first responders, teachers and health care workers.

Evidently lots of folks were ready for a party, because the streets were lined with parade watchers, and people flooded into Gough Park after the parade to see what vendors had to offer, or to find something to eat, ranging from the annual Kiwanis beef brisket barbecue to just about anything else people wanted to eat. Lots of folks just sat or stood around visiting with friends they might not have seen for longer than a year. The party was on.

The parade was long and with lots of participants, the photos of the parade entries will show below in three parts.

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

