Silver City Museum hosts traditional ice cream social 070321
The Silver City Museum is known locally for its annual ice cream social after the Independence Day parade. This year, it was a scaled down version, but the ice cream and the entertainment were plentiful.
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Silver City Museum Executive Director Bart Roselli stands by a historic photo inside the museum
Devoted Volunteer Bea McKinney
Patriotic Dr. Seuss-style hat on Nick Seibel
Renee Graham enjoys an ice cream cone from The Mint Chip
The Big Ditch Crickets entertain at the ice cream social.
