Horseback riding friends make Fourth of July special with a short parade 070421
A group of friends who enjoy riding together gathered to make the Fourth of July special for residents of Fort Bayard Medical Center. They circled the facility and then rode back into Fort Bayard National Historic Landmark and made a round of the historic structures.
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Horse Parade at Fort Bayard 070421
Horse Parade at Fort Bayard 070421
Patriots on horseback make a tour around Fort Bayard Medical Center so the residents have a Fourth of July parade.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Horse-parade-Fort-Bayard-070421/IMG_1315.jpg
Horse Parade at Fort Bayard 070421
The parade continues
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Horse-parade-Fort-Bayard-070421/IMG_1316.jpg
Horse Parade at Fort Bayard 070421
Pausing in front of the FBMC residents
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Horse-parade-Fort-Bayard-070421/IMG_1321.jpg
Horse Parade at Fort Bayard 070421
A flag-flying Jeep brings up the rear
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Horse-parade-Fort-Bayard-070421/IMG_1331.jpg
Horse Parade at Fort Bayard 070421
Heading back to Fort Bayard Historic Landmark
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Horse-parade-Fort-Bayard-070421/IMG_1333.jpg
Horse Parade at Fort Bayard 070421
Riding the road at Fort Bayard
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Horse-parade-Fort-Bayard-070421/IMG_1334.jpg
Horse Parade at Fort Bayard 070421
In front of Officer's Row
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Horse-parade-Fort-Bayard-070421/IMG_1335.jpg
Horse Parade at Fort Bayard 070421
In front of the Fort Bayard Museum, which was once the commanding officer's quarters, are Amanda McMaster, Sarah Vermillion, Seven Vermillion and Cece McMaster
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Horse-parade-Fort-Bayard-070421/IMG_1342.jpg
Horse Parade at Fort Bayard 070421
Riding in front of Officers' Row
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Horse-parade-Fort-Bayard-070421/IMG_1347.jpg
Horse Parade at Fort Bayard 070421
Heading out, just like when the fort was first built.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Horse-parade-Fort-Bayard-070421/IMG_1349.jpg