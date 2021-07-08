Johnson Fire Temporary Order Rescinded and Watch Out Situations in Burned Areas

Mimbres, NM. July 8, 2021. The Johnson Fire on the Wilderness Ranger District is approximately 88,918 acres and 24% contained. The fire has received precipitation and is not showing any growth.

Forest Order 03-06-05-21-017 will be rescinded effective Friday, July 9 at 5:00 p.m. There are trails that are not recommended due to erosion, logs, and hazards from falling trees. Those include #182 Crest Trail, #153 Mogollon Trail, and #189 Rain Creek. There may be other trails affected by either post-fire effects or flooding from monsoonal rains. The Forest is posting signage at popular wilderness trailheads to remind people of hazards of hiking/recreating in recently burned areas.

Even when a fire is completely out there can be many hazards such as rolling rocks, soil erosion, flooding and falling trees. Make sure to look up and around while in the area effected by the Johnson Fire or any other recently burned area. See the attached handout "Burned Area Hazards" for more details of "watch out situations" while recreating in a burned area.