Multiple Vehicle Fatal Crash on Interstate 10 in Luna County
Luna County, NM – On July 20, 2021, at approximately 10:58 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a multiple vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 105, east of Deming, NM.
The initial investigation indicated a 2006 Ford Explorer SUV, occupied by a 21-year-old female driver and two passengers, a 41-year-old female and 13-year-old juvenile were traveling west on Interstate 10 near milepost 105, when their vehicle sustained a tire blowout. The Ford came to a stop in the right lane of travel and was struck by a 2018 Freightliner Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) that was traveling westbound. After the crash, the Freightliner CMV overturned onto its side in the roadway and was struck by two other CMV's that were also traveling westbound, a 2022 Peterbilt CMV and a 2003 Volvo CMV. The driver of the Freightliner CMV, Daniel Quintana (37) of Las Cruces, NM sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. All three occupants in the Ford and the drivers of the Peterbilt CMV, a 77-year-old male and the Volvo CMV, a 48-year-old male were uninjured.
Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor and seat belts appear to have been only utilized by all three CMV drivers. This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.