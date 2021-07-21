FRAUD ALERT: "Smishing" Scam

Scammers reportedly using text messaging technology to steal the identities of New Mexicans



ALBUQUERQUE, NM – The New Mexico Office of the State Auditor has issued a Risk Advisory warning New Mexicans to be aware of fraudsters using cellphone text messaging technology to scam recipients. The Motor Vehicle Division is reporting the text messages appear to be an attempt to steal social security numbers and other personal identifying information.

Do not click on links, do not reply.



For full details, a copy of the Risk Advisory is attached. You may also find it online by following this link: RISK ADVISORY | Fraud Alert: "Smishing": Scam.

New Mexicans concerned about potential instances of governmental waste, fraud, and abuse should contact the OSA. Reports may be made anonymously through our website at www.saonm.org or by calling 1-866-OSA-FRAUD. You may also speak to an investigator by calling 505-476-3800.

Risk Advisory: "Smishing" Scam