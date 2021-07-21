Fire results in total loss of Wendy's

By Roger Lanse

According to Capt. Nathan Schwarz of the Silver City Fire Department, the department was called out to a structure fire at Wendy's on Superior, at 1:28 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2021. When firefighters arrived at 1:31 a.m., Schwarz said flames were shooting out the roof. Workers were in the building closing up when they called Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advising dispatchers of the fire.

SCFD's three trucks and nine personnel originally planned to attack the fire from the inside, but when conditions became too dangerous, moved to an exterior attack utilizing a ladder truck and an additional four personnel from the Fort Bayard Volunteer Fire Department. While ground crews sprayed water from ground level, Schwarz said, the ladder truck was used to spray water onto the fire from above and was instrumental in getting the blaze under control.

Chief Eugene Rodriguez of the FBVFD told the Beat that they arrived about 2:40 a.m. to the Wendy's fire and left around 5:45 a.m.

There were no injuries reported. Silver City Police Department officers provided traffic control.

The scene was turned over to owners at 7:37 a.m.

Schwarz stated the cause of the fire has been listed as undetermined but accidental – no foul play.