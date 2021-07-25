Two events persevered during a drizzly morning and rainy day 072421
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Two events on July 24, 2021
On a drizzly Saturday morning, two stalwarts protested Covid-19 mandates and supported other issues. Candy and Don Luhrsen waved at those who honked.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Two-events-Saturday-072421/IMG_1552.jpg
Two who showed up later for the rally did not wish to be photographed. One, as a legal immigrant, held this sign in support of the comment, "The United States is the best country on Earth."
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Two-events-Saturday-072421/a_republic_with_laws.jpg
A blood drive took place at the Woman's Club. Gabriela Morales makes sure Charles Manger's blood flow is good.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Two-events-Saturday-072421/IMG_1559.jpg
When you see the Vitalant truck, a blood drive is taking place nearby. This one parked at the Woman's Club on Saturday.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Two-events-Saturday-072421/IMG_1560.jpg
On a drizzly and then later steady rainy day, two events caught the eye of this reporter. The rally at the corner of Swan and Silver Heights Boulevard, and just down the street the Woman's Club was hosting a blood drive by Vitalant.