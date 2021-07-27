Sheriff seeks man on battery charges

By Roger Lanse

Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to Gila Regional Medical Center on July 20, 2021, in reference to a battery complaint. According to a GCSO press release, when deputies arrived, they had contact with a 25-year-old female who stated that her live-in boyfriend of eight months, Jessie Marquez, 25, of Silver City, struck her.

The release stated a warrant was issued for the arrest of Marquez, charging him with two counts of aggravated battery against a household member, third degree felonies; false imprisonment, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated battery on a household member, misdemeanors.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marquez to notify law enforcement by calling the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority at (575)388-8840, and not to approach the suspect.