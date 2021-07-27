Luna Pioneer Rodeo 2021

Photos Courtesy of the rodeo organizers

The 2021 Luna Pioneer Rodeo, held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, drew a large crowd to the tall pines of western New Mexico for rodeo action in a dozen events. The rodeo was dedicated to Corwin Hulsey and Ricky Chavez, who passed this last year and were long time supporters and volunteers of the rodeo. The rodeo, known for a good time and an afternoon cloud burst, was true to its nature and the crowd and participants continued on in the rain and mud.

The rodeo signature event is the wild cow ride. Eight teams competed and the winning team was Sy Westbrook (Vernon, AZ), Cody Westbrook (Vernon, AZ) and Colt Cantrell (Oracle, AZ) with a time of 54.10 seconds.

The egg toss is also another unique rodeo event.

The rodeo arena was lined up with over 150 teams.

The top little buckaroos were Quade Mortensen (Virden, NM) in Mutton Busting, Owen Finch (Springerville, AZ) in Calf Riding and Bonnie Montoya (Las Cruces, NM) in Barrel Racing ages 2-11.

Other top winners include Ruby Jacobs (Quemado, NM) in Open Barrel Racing, Tanna Webster (San Simon, AZ) in Breakaway Roping, Damien Wood (Bosque, NM) in Bull Riding, Cody Shurtz (Vail, AZ) in Calf Roping, Cody LeSueur (Eagar, AZ) in Ranch Bronc, Cade Lee (Datil, NM) in Steer Riding and Scott and TJ Scarbrough (Saint Johns, AZ) in team roping. For a full list of participants and their times, please visit www.lunarodeo.com.

Top contestants in all events enjoyed cash prize money and buckles. In addition, the top team ropers also enjoy saddles and knives as part of the Arcel Allsup memorial team roping. The rodeo was well attended and the crowed enjoyed the tall pines, cool weather and a great pioneer rodeo.

