Luna Pioneer Rodeo 2021

Photos Courtesy of the rodeo organizers

Luna Pioneer Rodeo 2021 Luna Pioneer Rodeo 2021 Quade Mortensen of Virden, NM, got a buckle for mutton busting https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Luna-Pioneer-Rodeo-2021/IMG_5247.jpg

Luna Pioneer Rodeo 2021 Ruby Jacobs of Quemado, NM, won a buckle for Open Barrel Racing https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Luna-Pioneer-Rodeo-2021/IMG_5248.jpg

Luna Pioneer Rodeo 2021 Owen Finch of Springerville, AZ, won in Calf Riding https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Luna-Pioneer-Rodeo-2021/IMG_5250.jpg

Luna Pioneer Rodeo 2021 Cade Lee of Datil, NM, won for Steer Riding https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Luna-Pioneer-Rodeo-2021/IMG_5254.jpg

Luna Pioneer Rodeo 2021 Bonnie Montoya of Las Cruces, NM, won for Barrel Racing, ages 2-11 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Luna-Pioneer-Rodeo-2021/IMG_5256.jpg

Luna Pioneer Rodeo 2021 Wild Cow Ride team winners were Sy Westbrook, Cody Westbrook and Colt Cantrell https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Luna-Pioneer-Rodeo-2021/IMG_5257.jpg

Luna Pioneer Rodeo 2021 Cody Shurtz of Vail, AZ, won for Calf Roping https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Luna-Pioneer-Rodeo-2021/IMG_5261.jpg

Luna Pioneer Rodeo 2021 Cody LeSueur of Eagar, AZ, won for Ranch Bronc Riding https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Luna-Pioneer-Rodeo-2021/IMG_5263.jpg

Luna Pioneer Rodeo 2021 Damien Wood of Bosque, NM, won in Bull Riding https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Luna-Pioneer-Rodeo-2021/IMG_5264.jpg

Luna Pioneer Rodeo 2021 Tanna Webster of San Simon, AZ, won for Breakaway Roping https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Luna-Pioneer-Rodeo-2021/IMG_5265.jpg

The 2021 Luna Pioneer Rodeo, held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, drew a large crowd to the tall pines of western New Mexico for rodeo action in a dozen events. The rodeo was dedicated to Corwin Hulsey and Ricky Chavez, who passed this last year and were long time supporters and volunteers of the rodeo. The rodeo, known for a good time and an afternoon cloud burst, was true to its nature and the crowd and participants continued on in the rain and mud.

The rodeo signature event is the wild cow ride. Eight teams competed and the winning team was Sy Westbrook (Vernon, AZ), Cody Westbrook (Vernon, AZ) and Colt Cantrell (Oracle, AZ) with a time of 54.10 seconds.

The egg toss is also another unique rodeo event.

The rodeo arena was lined up with over 150 teams.

The top little buckaroos were Quade Mortensen (Virden, NM) in Mutton Busting, Owen Finch (Springerville, AZ) in Calf Riding and Bonnie Montoya (Las Cruces, NM) in Barrel Racing ages 2-11.

Other top winners include Ruby Jacobs (Quemado, NM) in Open Barrel Racing, Tanna Webster (San Simon, AZ) in Breakaway Roping, Damien Wood (Bosque, NM) in Bull Riding, Cody Shurtz (Vail, AZ) in Calf Roping, Cody LeSueur (Eagar, AZ) in Ranch Bronc, Cade Lee (Datil, NM) in Steer Riding and Scott and TJ Scarbrough (Saint Johns, AZ) in team roping. For a full list of participants and their times, please visit www.lunarodeo.com.

Top contestants in all events enjoyed cash prize money and buckles. In addition, the top team ropers also enjoy saddles and knives as part of the Arcel Allsup memorial team roping. The rodeo was well attended and the crowed enjoyed the tall pines, cool weather and a great pioneer rodeo.