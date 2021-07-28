Council approves permits for two events

Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

At its Tuesday, July 27, 2021 meeting, the Silver City Town Council approved two special dispenser permit applications brought by Anthony Quintana of Q's Southern Bistro. One was for a Knights of Columbus Car Show scheduled for Aug. 7. This event will take place at Gough Park with the vehicles restricted to part of the basketball court and will feature a beer garden with sales between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The second approval was for the planned Carnitas, Musica, y Mas Festival to be held Sept. 3-5, also with a beer garden, with sales between 12 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept 3 and 4, and between 12 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5. The entire park will be surrounded with a 6-foot high fence, Quintana said, and he stated that selected people will be roaming the park to see rules are being followed. Professional security will be provided by the Silver City Police Department, with 4-6 officers, or as many officers as needed, Chief Freddy Portillo told the Beat. Pets, backpacks, and smoking will not be allowed and there will be only one entrance and one exit. Festival goers will be carded at the door and re-carded at the bar when they buy their beer, Quintana said, to ensure minors are not getting alcohol.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr. stated that he had talked to Grant County Sheriff's Office staff and they planned to send deputies to help with security.

In other business, District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano stated that on Thursday, July 29, at 6 p.m., the lt. governor and the Grant County Prospectors will host a reception for the new superintendent of the Silver School District, William Hawkins. No location was given. Cano also said that although she had considered not running again, she has decided to seek re-election to the District 2 Councilor position.

District 1 Councilor Cynthia Bettison expressed concern about citizens running stop lights and stop signs and asked drivers to exercise more caution and stated she had talked to Chief Portillo about this.

District 2 Councilor Lynda Aiman-Smith said that since she is not seeking re-election she welcomes anyone who is interested in running for the position to contact her and she will give them the benefit of her experience.

Silver City Fire Department Chief Milo Lambert announced to the council that Stage 1 Fire Restrictions have been lifted due to the recent rains and lower temperatures.

Anita Norero, Finance Director, presented three resolutions for approval; the Fiscal Year 2021 budget adjustments, the Fiscal Year 2021 4th quarter report, and the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. All were approved.

An ordinance to amend certain sections of the Municipal Code of the Town of Silver City relating to alcohol sales and licenses was approved by council. Town Attorney James Reynolds stated that little would be changed except that now restaurants fall into one of three classes instead of all lumped together in just one. The amendment was mainly a 'cleaning up' of the code's language to bring the town's ordinances in line with the new state statutes, Reynolds said.

Councilor Ray asked if drinking beer in a public place such as the Catholic Cemetery would be allowed as he knows many people do that while listening to music and are very respectful. He was told by Reynolds and Councilor Bettison that drinking in a public place is not allowed under the new amendments but that drinking in public places was not permitted under the old ordinance. Even if someone were reported drinking at the cemetery, Reynolds said, prosecution would not be local but turned over to the state.

A bid of $495,645.48 by J&S Plumbing of Silver City was approved for water system improvements to Chihuahua Hill. Robert Esqueda, Utility Director, told council the town has received a CDBG grant in the amount of $657,000, which is more than enough to complete the project.

Tony Garcia and A.J. Tow were appointed to the Labor Management Relations Board.

