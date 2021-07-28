Arenas Valley man batters girlfriend

By Roger Lanse

Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies were called out in the early morning of Monday, July 19, 2021, to Arenas Valley in reference to a physical domestic complaint. According to a GCSO press release, deputies issued a warrant for the arrest of Michael Anthony Gomez of 32 Old Arenas Valley Road who had battered his girlfriend of eight years and had left prior to the deputies' arrival.

Gomez is being charged with kidnapping, a 1st degree felony; two counts of false imprisonment, 4th degree felonies; two counts of interference with communications, misdemeanors; criminal damage to property of a household member, misdemeanors; and two counts of battery on a household member, misdemeanors.

GCSO warns in no case should Gomez be approached but asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gomez to call the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority at 388-8840 or 911, if conditions require.