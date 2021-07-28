Two arrested on drug charges at Motel 6

By Roger Lanse

On July 27, 2021, at approximately 10 a.m., Grant County Sheriff Office deputies were following up on information acquired in reference to an aggravated burglary complaint received earlier in July at the Motel 6 in Silver City.

According to a GCSO press release, several search warrants were served resulting in two individuals being arrested, Felicia Welcome, 28, of 403 Ruby Street, Bayard, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, 4th degree felonies; one count of being in the possession of a firearm, a 4th degree felony; and one count of receiving stolen property, a 4th degree felony.

Jonathan Mohr Jr, 19, of 70 Truck Bypass Road, was charged with one count of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor.

Both Welcome and Mohr were booked into the Grant County Detention Center. Both were released on their own recognizance, according to GCDC staff, the next day, July 28, under orders from Hidalgo County's Judge Brown who was handling the two cases.