GCDC officer and two inmates arrested on drug charges

By Roger Lanse

Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the Grant County Detention Center on July 12, 2021, in reference to a complaint of a suspicious package outside the facility. According to a GCSO press release, deputies found a "white crystal-like powdery substance" inside the package along with other items. The substance tested presumptively positive the next day for methamphetamine.

An investigation resulted in arrest warrants being issued for one GCDC officer and two inmates being held at GCDC, the release said.

Demiejoe Pipkin, 30, of 4210 Kiva Place, was charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance, a 2nd degree felony; and two counts of conspiracy, one a 3rd degree felony and one a 4th degree felony. Jaunito Woods, 22, unknown address, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, a 2nd degree felony; criminal solicitation, a 3rd degree felony; and two counts of conspiracy, one a 3rd degree felony and one a 4th degree felony.

Gabriel Armendariz, 25, of 106 Mesquite Street, Carlsbad, NM, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, a 2nd degree felony; criminal solicitation, a 3rd degree felony; and two counts of conspiracy, one a 3rd degree felony and the other a 4th degree felony.

All three were booked into the GCDC on July 28, 2021. According to GCDC staff, Woods has been in custody at GCDC since March 17, 2021, and remains in custody on other charges. Armendariz has been in custody at GCDC since June 17, 2021, and remains in custody on other charges. Pipkin, the GCDC officer, was released today, July 28, by Hidalgo County Judge Brown.