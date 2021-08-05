Clarification and update appended: Five arrested following shooting at a home

Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to 85 Ridge Road in reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, according to a GCSO release, deputies determined shots had been fired at the home.

Detectives, the release stated, found one victim, who was treated and transported by EMS then later flown out due to her injuries.

With a vehicle description and the assistance of the Bayard Police Department, the vehicle was stopped on Highway 180 near Grant County Airport Road and five subjects were detained, the release said. All five were arrested and charged.

Danielle Rose Marie Munoz, 20, of the Silver City Motel 6 was charged with attempted first degree murder – a capital offense, conspiracy to commit murder – a capital offense, tampering with evidence – a 2nd degree felony, and negligent use of a weapon – a petty misdemeanor. Rodney Luis Chavez, 27, of 451/2 Western Drive was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Three juveniles were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The juveniles, according to the release, were to be transported out of county as Grant County does not have a juvenile holding facility, however when the juveniles were brought before Sixth Judicial District Court Judge James Foy, he refused to sign the order and had the juveniles released immediately.

The condition of the victim was not known at the time of the release.

According to Grant County Detention Center staff, Munoz and Chavez remain in custody.

CLARIFICATION:

Barry Massey, a spokesman for the Administrative Office of the Courts:

"A law enforcement officer called Judge James Foy on Aug. 3 seeking a determination of probable cause by the judge in order to detain juveniles taken into custody. Judge Foy found there was no probable cause. Under state law, when the court finds no probable cause to believe a juvenile committed an offense, the child must be released from custody."

Also, the three juveniles did not appear in front of the judge. The story wrongly appears to indicate that happened when it states 'the juveniles were brought before...' the judge. The story also states that the judge "refused to sign the order." That is incorrect. As explained above, the judge found no probable cause for the juveniles to be detained at that time.

Here also is an update:
One of the juveniles, as a result of a probation violation in a separate case, is now being held in custody in that matter after a hearing and decision by the judge today.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top