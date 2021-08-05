Silver City Police Department reminds drivers of school safety as schools go back in session

It’s that time of year again! Schools are going back in session. The Silver City Police Department is reminding everyone to drive safely and watch out for children walking to and from school. Some may be riding bicycles or walking. Please keep an eye out for them. We hope we have a safe start to the new school year and have no crashes involving our children. Please be mindful of all crosswalks in the Silver School District.

Please do not drop off children except in designated areas set forth by the school your children are attending. Obey the speed limit and all other traffic laws while in school zones to help make it safe for our children. Be mindful of school buses in pickup and drop off locations. Be aware of the signage that school buses utilize while stopped in pickup and drop off locations. Be sure to stop and do not attempt to pass school buses. Officers will be out in force to ensure their safety. Officers will also be conducting foot patrols within the school district for increased visibility and safety.