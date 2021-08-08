Aldea Gallery holds grand opening for new location

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

Brent and Donna Flenniken welcome guests to their new gallery location.

Bill Nolde admires watercolors while Mary Seltzer looks through the prints

Miriam Richer and Louise Hummingbird check out some of the artwork

Cathy and Ronnie Franklin relax while studying one of the paintings

Two local artists, Janey Katz and Lois Duffy share a chuckle or two

Nathan Stueve listens to the music

Musicians Stephanie Guiden and Bill Harris provide the background music for the event.

John Glass and his watercolors of regional people and places

Some of the visitors to the gallery. Others gathered and visited outside

Aldea Gallery has recently relocated and reopened at 217 N. Bullard Street in the downtown Arts District. The gallery, owned by Brent and Donna Flenniken, 20-year residents of Silver City, was established in mid- 2020 around the corner from the newer location.

The grand opening took place Friday, August 6, from 5 to 8 p.m., and many of Silver City's local artists as well as other artists represented in the gallery gathered to visit and admire the artwork, eat goodies, and listen to music by Stephanie Guiden and Bill Harri.

Artists in the gallery include:

• Vibrant and highly imaginative paintings, prints, and cards by Brent Flenniken, a multi-media artist who taught art at a Texas college and at the Instituto de Allende in San Miguel De Allende, Mexico.

• Colorful heirloom quilts, art quilt tapestries, baby quilts, and Christmas items by Donna Flenniken, a folk artist, along with her Mexican-inspired, hand-painted furniture, and original jewelry.

• Beautiful watercolors by John Glass, an award-winning artist who lives in the Florida Mountains near Deming, NM; his work, much of it featuring the Southwest U.S., ranges from realistic to abstract.

• The latest work of well-known local potter Kate Brown, including popular dragonfly, sun, star, tree, turnip, and other designs, along with her newest line inspired by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

• Breathtaking abstract oil paintings by SR Mattoose, a newcomer to New Mexico, whose work has been widely shown in the U.S. and Mexico, and will be seen in Silver City for the first time.

• One-of-a-kind wall sculptures by Stuart Goldberg, an established Tucson, Arizona potter, who has created art mostly from "found" objects he's discovered during summers spent in Silver City.

• Delicate, original jewelry by part-time Silver City resident, Christine Baker, who until recently sold her work only at her store, "Christine's," at the Lajita's Golf Resort in Texas' Big Bend Country.

Aldea Gallery's hours are Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.