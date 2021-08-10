Addendum: BREAKING NEWS: Grant County has a new county manager

By Mary Alice Murphy

The Grant County Commission at a little after 2 p.m. this afternoon, Aug. 10 2021, approved the contract with a new county manager.

Tim Zamora, a Grant County native and U.S. Army veteran, had previously been chosen to serve as Road Department Superintendent, but also applied for the county manager job and after a more than 2-hour-long executive session, signed the contract and was announced as the new manager.

With the first announcement Beat had not yet received any background information on Zamora, but an addendum gives more information on him.

In a brief chat with Zamora, the Beat learned that he most recently was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, which is described as a strategic deployment platform. He has served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Africa, he said.

Addendum:

According to Zamora's résumé, he received a degree in civil engineering from the University of Arizona in 1993 and a master's in military studies from American Public University in 2018. He has more than 30 years of management experience leading service members and civilians, having reached the rank of Lieutenant Colonel during his years of service in the Army. He most recently served as deputy operations officers of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Texas.

He has experience communicating with local government leaders, the civilian population and military operations, including serving as an advisor to the Afghan Army and Police and with the United Nations mission to Mali. As a senior staff officer, he was responsible for developing plans to enable informed decision-making and implementation of those decisions made by commanders.

Early in his career, before serving full time in the Army, he served as Road Superintendent for the Grant County Road Department and a stint with the Dona Ana Transportation Department.