BREAKING NEWS: Grant County has a new county manager

By Mary Alice Murphy

The Grant County Commission at a little after 2 p.m. this afternoon, Aug. 9, 2021, approved the contract with a new county manager.

Tim Zamora, a Grant County native and U.S. Army veteran, had previously been chosen to serve as Road Department Superintendent, but also applied for the county manager job and after a more than 2-hour-long executive session, signed the contract and was announced as the new manager.

The Beat has not yet received any background information on Zamora.

However, in a brief chat with Zamora before the announcement, the Beat learned that he most recently was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, which is described as a strategic deployment platform. He has served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Africa, he said.

As soon as more information is available, the Beat will post it.