Cactus Street resident pleads for new sidewalks

By Roger Lanse

May Merritt, long-time resident of Cactus Street, came before council to stress the need for sidewalk improvement in her neighborhood. Merritt stated she has lived in Silver City since 1954 and on Cactus Street since 1963, raising her children on what she calls the "prettiest part of town."

Merritt stated the sidewalks on Cactus Street, where many people enjoy walking, are "all cracked and the weeds are growing up in it." She continued saying the sidewalks are not safe to walk on with people having to go into the street to avoid the deteriorating concrete. "Large sections have curbs that are completely gone and sidewalks are broken and crumbled," Merritt said, "So people have to walk in the street to avoid these hazards."

Improvement work was approved 10 years ago, Merritt stated, but only two blocks of Cactus Street was repaired and then about two years ago, she said, another half block was completed, "but the rest of it is just terrible."

Merritt told council, Cactus Street residents "feel it's time to finish this project, these curbs and sidewalks, so people can use their sidewalks safely and not have to walk in the busy street."

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano replied to some rumors, stating: she doesn't stand for the pledge of allegiance because she is normally in a wheelchair. She also said she had received a threatening email this morning and wanted those who sent it to know she doesn't reply to that kind of communication. On another tack, Councilor Cano said a satellite meeting on redistricting within the state will be held on Thursday, Aug, 12, at WNMU's Global Resource Center from 3-7 p.m. "It's a come and go thing," Cano explained, "you don't have to be there for four hours."

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr. encouraged those enduring delays on Ridge Road because of construction to support those workers as they are all home-grown. He also said cross words between those who support the COVID-19 vaccination and those who don't want it serve no purpose. "Just get the vaccination and let life go on." Conversely, Ray stated he is not for a mask mandate and hopes we don't go back to that. He believes it is harmful, especially to kids.

In reference to Councilor Cano's experience with a threatening email. Ray stated the council always tries to do its best and no matter how they decide or what they say, someone is not going to like it. Ray said his direction always comes from God, "No one else."

District 1 Councilor Cynthia Bettison echoed Councilor Cano on the threatening communications. Bettison also asked Town Manager Alex Brown to make sure a notice of the Wednesday, Aug. 18, Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP) meeting, appears in the newspaper as an ad and not just in the classified section, so residents will be more aware of the meeting, especially those living on Cactus Street. She also recommended placing Cactus Street sidewalk repair high on the list for funding.

Charmeine Wait, Executive Director of Silver City MainStreet Project, told council that 71 of 80 downtown projects agreed on between MainStreet and the town have been completed or are ongoing. She also said there are 133 businesses downtown and all are owned by local businesspeople. MainStreet's small business assistance program offers small forgivable loans to downtown businesses, she said.

Brown told council paving of Ridge Road between Highway 90 and Bobwhite Drive started today and asked motorists to have patience as traffic is expected to be backed up along Highway 90 through Friday, Aug. 13. He said funding has been approved to complete the project from Bobwhite Drive to the city limits commencing, hopefully, in the spring of 2022.

Council approved a resolution ratifying an agreement between the Town and the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments. Brown said the town receives many benefits by entering into this agreement. Council also approved Mayor Ken Ladner as voting delegate to the SWNMCG and Cynthia Bettison, past president of the SWNMCG, as alternate.

Council approved two public celebration permits in conjunction with the Tour of the Gila, one for a beer garden at 820 N. Bullard Street on Oct. 2 with alcohol service from noon to 7 p.m., and another for a VIP beer garden at The Hub on Oct. 2 with alcohol service from noon to 5:30 p.m.

